Sad to see Pako & Mori with the penalty, but only 15 minutes, seems short. And with that it guarantees that we are not getting another MM team winning TAR Australia, and we lose one of the teams that did not get sidelined by COVID. Really curious who's the 3rd team that will complete the F3, as from the spoilers we know who are two of them.

It was a quick leg, but loved the variety of challenges, but no detours.They revised the opening to only feature the Final 5.First time Angel and Frankie actually struggling at the back of the pack.Bell challenge probably would've been more hectic if there were more teams there at the same time.Heath and Toni / Tiffani & Cynthia probably ran an almost perfect leg through its entirety. It took them both 2 attempts to go through the final task,Pako & Mori struggling at the stadium challenge was heartbreaking.The timing of the penalties are all weird.