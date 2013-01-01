« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 147 times)

0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5684
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 02:20:05 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3672
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:01:06 AM »
Back in Australia, to the part of the country the domestic season couldn't visit due to border restrictions. This was a pretty good episode full of stunt-type tasks.

I can't help but wonder what the people around the Swan Bell Tower must have thought hearing the bells go nuts that day  :funny:

Show content
After 5 seasons of all-male winners, TAR Australia will be won by a woman win for the first time. That said, I really liked Pako & Mori and it was sad to see them go out like this  :'(

This show and its ever-shifting penalties, it started out at 30 minutes for quitting an ARI, 10 for most of the race, now it's gone back up to 15? The logic is apparently "whatever production feels like"
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12119
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 10
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:34 AM »
Sounds like they're following TARLA's penalties guide  :groan:
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 