TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5684
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 02:20:05 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3672
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:01:06 AM »
Back in Australia, to the part of the country the domestic season couldn't visit due to border restrictions. This was a pretty good episode full of stunt-type tasks.

I can't help but wonder what the people around the Swan Bell Tower must have thought hearing the bells go nuts that day  :funny:

Show content
After 5 seasons of all-male winners, TAR Australia will be won by a woman win for the first time. That said, I really liked Pako & Mori and it was sad to see them go out like this  :'(

This show and its ever-shifting penalties, it started out at 30 minutes for quitting an ARI, 10 for most of the race, now it's gone back up to 15? The logic is apparently "whatever production feels like"
Logged

Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 12119
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 10
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:34 AM »
Sounds like they're following TARLA's penalties guide  :groan:
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 19 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:07 PM »
It was a quick leg, but loved the variety of challenges, but no detours.
They revised the opening to only feature the Final 5.
First time Angel and Frankie actually struggling at the back of the pack.
Bell challenge probably would've been more hectic if there were more teams there at the same time.
Heath and Toni / Tiffani & Cynthia probably ran an almost perfect leg through its entirety. It took them both 2 attempts to go through the final task,
Pako & Mori struggling at the stadium challenge was heartbreaking.
The timing of the penalties are all weird.
Show content
Sad to see Pako & Mori with the penalty, but only 15 minutes, seems short. And with that it guarantees that we are not getting another MM team winning TAR Australia, and we lose one of the teams that did not get sidelined by COVID. Really curious who's the 3rd team that will complete the F3, as from the spoilers we know who are two of them.

Logged
