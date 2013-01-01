« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 18 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 01:30:25 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 18 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:15 PM »
Thus ends the international portion of the race because the last 3 legs are at home.
Show content
At least they're in Western Australia according to the TV guide, a few legs seem fair since border restrictions prevented them from going there at the time of the domestic season

The best part about this being a KOR is half the teams not bothering to wash off the Day of the Dead calavera from the last leg  :funny:

I didn't know the Paraguayan bottle dance was also a thing in Yucatan, but yep, it actually is. The embroidery Roadblock would have been a perfect task for teams to just take the penalty on - it's only 10 minutes, after all.

Show content
Not surprised by the elimination. They were the weakest team left and have plodded along since they came back from quarantine. Happy with the final 5, though!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 18 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:16 PM »
Busy day for me, actually watched the first part of the episode a few hours ago, had stop right after the 1st team checked in, had to go out to vote, a came back to finish the episode after that.

Very short leg. I wonder if the latter portion of the previous leg was actually planned around this one, for that weird HOO after the detour. As previous leg, probably ended during the morning, and this one wend into mid afternoon. There was clearly some lighting difference when the last teams arrived, to the point to the last team had to be "Beau-eliminated" before getting to the pit-stop.
The counting the pillars to figure out the address thing was really cool.
Loved the placement of the pit stop. Also teams didn't have the navigation support this time around. Yay. Seems what caused the placement shifts as teams headed to the pit stop.

Happy with the final 5.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 18 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:59:01 PM »
These three legs had to be exhausting for the teams.

The tasks looked like they were designed for people who were uneasy after three days with bottle dancing, counting, and embroidery. So, it was a good use of multiple KORs. After all that, it's crazy that driving seemed to be the greatest challenge of the leg. Noticeable since the GPSes stopped working in a previous leg.

Show content
Don't think anyone wants an on the field elimination. Lauren & Steph just never seemed to recover on TAR after COVID.
