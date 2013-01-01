Busy day for me, actually watched the first part of the episode a few hours ago, had stop right after the 1st team checked in, had to go out to vote, a came back to finish the episode after that.
Very short leg. I wonder if the latter portion of the previous leg was actually planned around this one, for that weird HOO after the detour. As previous leg, probably ended during the morning, and this one wend into mid afternoon. There was clearly some lighting difference when the last teams arrived, to the point to the last team had to be "Beau-eliminated" before getting to the pit-stop.
The counting the pillars to figure out the address thing was really cool.
Loved the placement of the pit stop. Also teams didn't have the navigation support this time around. Yay. Seems what caused the placement shifts as teams headed to the pit stop.
Happy with the final 5.