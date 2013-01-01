Show content

At least they're in Western Australia according to the TV guide, a few legs seem fair since border restrictions prevented them from going there at the time of the domestic season

Show content

Not surprised by the elimination. They were the weakest team left and have plodded along since they came back from quarantine. Happy with the final 5, though!

Thus ends the international portion of the race because the last 3 legs are at home.The best part about this being a KOR is half the teams not bothering to wash off the Day of the Dead calavera from the last legI didn't know the Paraguayan bottle dance was also a thing in Yucatan, but yep, it actually is. The embroidery Roadblock would have been a perfect task for teams to just take the penalty on - it's only 10 minutes, after all.