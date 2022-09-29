« previous next »
Author Topic: Travelocity  (Read 413 times)

Offline ye2000

Travelocity
« on: September 29, 2022, 06:58:32 AM »
What happened to Travelocity on The Amazing Race? The Race was the lifeblood of the company.
Offline Maanca

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #1 on: September 29, 2022, 07:05:38 AM »
Guess that means no more Travelocity Roaming Gnome. I remember when he used to live-tweet the show, they stopped that several years ago.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #2 on: September 29, 2022, 10:57:16 AM »
Quote from: ye2000 on September 29, 2022, 06:58:32 AM
What happened to Travelocity on The Amazing Race? The Race was the lifeblood of the company.

Given how the past three years have been, it could be as simple as Travelocity not putting their stake back into the show with any risk whatsoever of travel restrictions or liability towards their image.  Sponsor deals can be executed well in advance of filming and sometimes in bulk (say for x amount of seasons).  At any point in the past several years they could have simply not renewed.  No way of knowing.
Offline Lmh1988

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #3 on: September 29, 2022, 12:40:23 PM »
Expedia actually owns Travelocity (and Orbitz as well), so the same corporation is still advertising for and supporting the Race (just using their main brand now). I agree though itll be weird not seeing the Roaming Gnome after so many years!
Offline Xoruz

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #4 on: September 29, 2022, 12:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Lmh1988 on September 29, 2022, 12:40:23 PM
Expedia actually owns Travelocity (and Orbitz as well), so the same corporation is still advertising for and supporting the Race (just using their main brand now). I agree though itll be weird not seeing the Roaming Gnome after so many years!

And Hotels.com and VRBO (which ran commercials during 33).
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #5 on: September 30, 2022, 11:39:34 AM »
Having Expedia is wonderful for TAR. We are blessed!
Offline redskevin88

Re: Travelocity
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:55:11 AM »
Wonder how the Expedia Points work? Let's say a team win a trip for two to London on the show, they get say 100,000 points. What's stopping a team from using the 100,000 points for a different trip?
