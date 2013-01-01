What happened to Travelocity on The Amazing Race? The Race was the lifeblood of the company.



Given how the past three years have been, it could be as simple as Travelocity not putting their stake back into the show with any risk whatsoever of travel restrictions or liability towards their image. Sponsor deals can be executed well in advance of filming and sometimes in bulk (say for x amount of seasons). At any point in the past several years they could have simply not renewed. No way of knowing.