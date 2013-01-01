« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Travelocity  (Read 311 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline ye2000

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Travelocity
« on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 AM »
What happened to Travelocity on The Amazing Race? The Race was the lifeblood of the company.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3664
Re: Travelocity
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 AM »
Guess that means no more Travelocity Roaming Gnome. I remember when he used to live-tweet the show, they stopped that several years ago.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 52
Re: Travelocity
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 AM »
Quote from: ye2000 on Yesterday at 06:58:32 AM
What happened to Travelocity on The Amazing Race? The Race was the lifeblood of the company.

Given how the past three years have been, it could be as simple as Travelocity not putting their stake back into the show with any risk whatsoever of travel restrictions or liability towards their image.  Sponsor deals can be executed well in advance of filming and sometimes in bulk (say for x amount of seasons).  At any point in the past several years they could have simply not renewed.  No way of knowing.
Logged

Offline Lmh1988

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: Travelocity
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:40:23 PM »
Expedia actually owns Travelocity (and Orbitz as well), so the same corporation is still advertising for and supporting the Race (just using their main brand now). I agree though itll be weird not seeing the Roaming Gnome after so many years!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1166
Re: Travelocity
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Lmh1988 on Yesterday at 12:40:23 PM
Expedia actually owns Travelocity (and Orbitz as well), so the same corporation is still advertising for and supporting the Race (just using their main brand now). I agree though itll be weird not seeing the Roaming Gnome after so many years!

And Hotels.com and VRBO (which ran commercials during 33).
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Travelocity
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:39:34 AM »
Having Expedia is wonderful for TAR. We are blessed!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 