This episode draggeddddI stayed up to watch the 90-minute Survivor episode live and it was absolutely amazing, the extra content they got to show allowed viewers to really get to know the contestants better. I'm mad excited for their new season now.TAR's 90-minute ep? I'm glad I went to bed before it started. I've watched it just now and my fears of it being a S26 premiere redux were sadly confirmed. My head hurt from all the out-of-tune yodelling, and due to this leg being so empty, we were forced to endure more of the "singing". That task wasn't even fun to watch, they could've spent half the time they did on it.All the driving & navigating was great to see, I applaud that part. Q/M getting lost due to there being the same street in Munich as in Innsbruck was quite funny!But yeah, what horrible leg design with just 2/3 tasks for the teams to complete, and all 3 being music-relatedT-Rex were robbed. Just like Phil, I was looking forward to seeing more of them, they had great personalities and stood out from the other racers. There are 3 dancer teams this season, lol? Excitement is cool, but I hope we'll soon see more than just that from like half the teams.Very disappointed by this leg & episode, total waste of the 90-minute slot, in my opinion, when it could've much better been used for a different leg. How unfortunate.