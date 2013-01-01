« previous next »
TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!

Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 PM
Ngl a rollercoaster leg from D&C, jumping straight to 4th place is MAD BIG
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 PM
We return to the motivators motivated to fight for their life in the race! "It's in the car, it's in the car."

Luis & Michelle reach the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER 8! and are still in the race.

Quinton & Mattie are naturally infused with a dance molecule that helps them get the clue on the first attempt! They leave the Detour in 9th. Meanwhile, Tim & Rex finally jumble their way into finishing, albeit in last place.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 PM
Quinton & Mattie vs. Rich & Dom vs. Tim & Rex!!!! Three way foot race!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:57:47 PM
I love this sequence!!! Reminds me of TAR13!!!

And Rich & Dom are TEAM NUMBER 9, still safe! Quinton & Mattie arrive after them and are informed after a spiel that they are TEAM NUMBER 10 and are continuing on the race! Quinton releases all the emotions built up after dance literally saved their race. No Dom speech like in the promotions? :groan:

Tim & Rex are the LAST team to arrive. They are eliminated and realize artistic tasks on not their forte. Phil was disappointed they didn't get more antics from either of them...  :carryon:

They leave in a yodel.

End credits. STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 PM
NEXT WEEK ON THE AMAZING RACE!
Luis & Michelle push their car. Glenda & Lumumba have a tiff. Claire is frazzled with motorbikes. Other teams are emotionally distraught.

And that is all everyone! That wraps LEG 2! Feel free to leave your comments, concerns, complaints, critiques, and everything all here.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 PM
Anyone able to catch the next location in the preview? Please place it under spoiler tags.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 PM
I love how the pacing of this leg seems slower from the previous leg, until like yodelling challenge. This episode is real wild and intense until the end and i love it!

Aside the tasks are too artsy (its interesting because all the tasks from the premiere were physical challenges), the tasks give you enough time to catch up with the other teams (or stumble hard).

Also its rare to see phil got emotional at someone's elimination until team T-rex. Someone on reddit pointed out that Phil 's a Jet Fan so it's granted but it is def interesting to see
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM
For a 90-minute episode, that leg could have used a third task, but it was alright. Not surprised by the elimination, I could tell by their age and physical shape they'd be outclassed early on.

That's US TAR for this week, and now I look forward to yet another Australian episode in the morning lol
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 PM
Better than the last 90-minute episode paired with Survivor.

Slower pace compared to last week, so we got more time to learn about the teams. Insane that we got three music related tasks in one leg. Normally, there's just one. One carryover from 33 I still like is the increase in self-driving. It's not everyday we see a team get lost in the wrong country. Also, I know Expedia owns Travelocity, but I will miss the gnome.

No one expected Tim & Rex to last long, but I still enjoyed them for what we got.

Mega Leg in Bologna next week.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 PM
Better than the last 90-minute episode paired with Survivor.

Slower pace compared to last week, so we got more time to learn about the teams. Insane that we got three music related tasks in one leg. Normally, there's just one. One carryover from 33 I still like is the increase in self-driving. It's not everyday we see a team get lost in the wrong country. Also, I know Expedia owns Travelocity, but I will miss the gnome.

No one expected Tim & Rex to last long, but I still enjoyed them for what we got.

Mega Leg in Bologna next week.

Well, Cheerleaders were screwed over by a local.  They thought they had to go somewhere in Munich before going to Austria.  Even still, making geography blunders is never acceptable in my race book, and TBH, it's ok to gatekeep in that scenario. 
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 PM
For a 90-minute episode, that leg could have used a third task, but it was alright. Not surprised by the elimination, I could tell by their age and physical shape they'd be outclassed early on.

That's US TAR for this week, and now I look forward to yet another Australian episode in the morning lol

While i agree they could add one ARI task on the leg, it feels like they didnt plan for 90 minutes episode and it was decided during post production stuff
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:17:14 AM
Thank you Rachel for another great showtime!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #62 on: Today at 12:25:54 AM
Totally! Lack of creativity there.

This is an extremely awful leg design. A singing roadblock followed by a detour choice of music or dancing! Way too ones sided in artsy skills
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #63 on: Today at 12:35:17 AM
This season is giving me great vibes. Glad Quinton/Mattie survived this episode.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #64 on: Today at 09:53:31 AM
This episode draggedddd
I stayed up to watch the 90-minute Survivor episode live and it was absolutely amazing, the extra content they got to show allowed viewers to really get to know the contestants better. I'm mad excited for their new season now.

TAR's 90-minute ep? I'm glad I went to bed before it started. I've watched it just now and my fears of it being a S26 premiere redux were sadly confirmed. My head hurt from all the out-of-tune yodelling, and due to this leg being so empty, we were forced to endure more of the "singing". That task wasn't even fun to watch, they could've spent half the time they did on it.

All the driving & navigating was great to see, I applaud that part. Q/M getting lost due to there being the same street in Munich as in Innsbruck was quite funny!

But yeah, what horrible leg design with just 2/3 tasks for the teams to complete, and all 3 being music-related :groan:

T-Rex were robbed. Just like Phil, I was looking forward to seeing more of them, they had great personalities and stood out from the other racers. There are 3 dancer teams this season, lol? Excitement is cool, but I hope we'll soon see more than just that from like half the teams.

Very disappointed by this leg & episode, total waste of the 90-minute slot, in my opinion, when it could've much better been used for a different leg. How unfortunate.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #65 on: Today at 10:24:26 AM
This episode draggedddd
I stayed up to watch the 90-minute Survivor episode live and it was absolutely amazing, the extra content they got to show allowed viewers to really get to know the contestants better. I'm mad excited for their new season now.

I had the opposite thought. I felt that Survivor dragged for what was a straightforward vote, and despite airing two extended episodes I still don't know much about several of the castaways.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #66 on: Today at 11:36:14 AM
While I agree that once they go to a country they should spread the challenges on different aspects from their culture and requiring skills set aswell, I likes this leg. First off, without the scramble twist, I could keep track on the teams/ know them way better. Also, there was alot teams swaping places either because of navigation, challenges skills or read your clue rule (I was expecting more teams to miss that). As far the teams, so far, this seems to be one of the most likeable cast across the board (so far none comes of as umpreasent to watch). Sure, some are starting to stood out more while some are still fading in the background. But for me, this is the episode that started my connection with the season.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #67 on: Today at 12:41:42 PM
While I agree that once they go to a country they should spread the challenges on different aspects from their culture and requiring skills set aswell, I likes this leg. First off, without the scramble twist, I could keep track on the teams/ know them way better. Also, there was alot teams swaping places either because of navigation, challenges skills or read your clue rule (I was expecting more teams to miss that). As far the teams, so far, this seems to be one of the most likeable cast across the board (so far none comes of as umpreasent to watch). Sure, some are starting to stood out more while some are still fading in the background. But for me, this is the episode that started my connection with the season.

Nice to see you again! And yes, I do like the cast a lot. Would have liked a bit more real life diversity (dancer anyone?) but that's on casting not the racer. So far it is good!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #68 on: Today at 03:44:45 PM
Taking back what I said last week about the cast being underwhelming!

I couldn't put my finger on what was different or off about this cast, and I think I realized it after watching this episode: the teams this time around are the most "regular" or "average" we've had in years IMO (giving shades of TAR 19 or something). Does anyone else feel this way? Almost none of the teams feel like they're camwhoring or playing up to the cameras - I think a lot of these teams are actually more comfortable being themselves in front of the camera instead of typical recruited teams of social media fame who have these "reputations" to protect.

And a lot of them also do not look like supermodels, which is super refreshing for a change. I love seeing Abby being excited to Race, Linton & Sharik's sweet father/daughter storyline, and the twins are pretty self-explanatory. And I don't remember the last time we had such a messy, chaotic individual racer like Dom -- she gives me Rachel Reilly/Flo/Brooke vibes, only she and Dom have not really proven themselves to be too competent thus far...
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #69 on: Today at 07:04:40 PM
Taking back what I said last week about the cast being underwhelming!

I couldn't put my finger on what was different or off about this cast, and I think I realized it after watching this episode: the teams this time around are the most "regular" or "average" we've had in years IMO (giving shades of TAR 19 or something). Does anyone else feel this way? Almost none of the teams feel like they're camwhoring or playing up to the cameras - I think a lot of these teams are actually more comfortable being themselves in front of the camera instead of typical recruited teams of social media fame who have these "reputations" to protect.

And a lot of them also do not look like supermodels, which is super refreshing for a change. I love seeing Abby being excited to Race, Linton & Sharik's sweet father/daughter storyline, and the twins are pretty self-explanatory. And I don't remember the last time we had such a messy, chaotic individual racer like Dom -- she gives me Rachel Reilly/Flo/Brooke vibes, only she and Dom have not really proven themselves to be too competent thus far...
I feel like we have a great balance between all the teams' dynamics. Glenda & Lumumba are my favorite team this season so far! And I was slightly impressed by Rex keeping a level head for most of their edit because he is quite an aggressive figure in the NFL world. I guess the Race has a way with taming people even for a moment. Then again, this cast still is reach from our "average" casting selection with high-profile dancers, Rex, and the Big Brother team in the mix.

I did notice in this episode we were getting hyperfocused background stories from the teams who didn't get enough screen time or were brushed over in the Scramble leg so that may have been in play.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 9/28/22 at 930 PM EST on CBS/Paramount!
Reply #70 on: Today at 08:27:17 PM
Taking back what I said last week about the cast being underwhelming!

I couldn't put my finger on what was different or off about this cast, and I think I realized it after watching this episode: the teams this time around are the most "regular" or "average" we've had in years IMO (giving shades of TAR 19 or something). Does anyone else feel this way? Almost none of the teams feel like they're camwhoring or playing up to the cameras - I think a lot of these teams are actually more comfortable being themselves in front of the camera instead of typical recruited teams of social media fame who have these "reputations" to protect.

And a lot of them also do not look like supermodels, which is super refreshing for a change. I love seeing Abby being excited to Race, Linton & Sharik's sweet father/daughter storyline, and the twins are pretty self-explanatory. And I don't remember the last time we had such a messy, chaotic individual racer like Dom -- she gives me Rachel Reilly/Flo/Brooke vibes, only she and Dom have not really proven themselves to be too competent thus far...
I feel like we have a great balance between all the teams' dynamics. Glenda & Lumumba are my favorite team this season so far! And I was slightly impressed by Rex keeping a level head for most of their edit because he is quite an aggressive figure in the NFL world. I guess the Race has a way with taming people even for a moment. Then again, this cast still is reach from our "average" casting selection with high-profile dancers, Rex, and the Big Brother team in the mix.

I did notice in this episode we were getting hyperfocused background stories from the teams who didn't get enough screen time or were brushed over in the Scramble leg so that may have been in play.

I wouldnt really call some of the dancers high-profile  within the dance world, sure, but I sometimes look through the Racers Instagram accounts and noticed that Mattie barely uses Instagram, which surprised me. Abby and Will post once in a blue moon  its just so refreshing once again that the cast isnt full of wannabe influencers/famous people, the ratio is definitely a little lower compared to recent seasons.
