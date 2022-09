Show content

No one expected Tim & Rex to last long, but I still enjoyed them for what we got.



Mega Leg in Bologna next week.

Better than the last 90-minute episode paired with Survivor.Slower pace compared to last week, so we got more time to learn about the teams. Insane that we got three music related tasks in one leg. Normally, there's just one. One carryover from 33 I still like is the increase in self-driving. It's not everyday we see a team get lost in the wrong country. Also, I know Expedia owns Travelocity, but I will miss the gnome.