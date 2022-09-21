Can't think of the last time I was more unenthused about the rest of the season after the first episode. Aside from a few teams, the cast is not very memorable and, while they mostly seem very nice, pretty boring. I do like that they finally have an older team (TRex).I think the scramble in theory sounds like a good idea but it was just very hard to follow and very messy. Kind of like when we do TAR Design Challenge, there are ideas that work great as an RFF game but are impractical for the TV and I think this is the perfect example. Constantly trying to follow who was where and what just became a headache and with my very ADHD brain caused me to tune out a lot. In all honesty, I think I would've been happier with a city sprint.The tasks were even worse. I felt they could be done anywhere. Also, can TAR think of something to do in Munich besides Oktoberfest for once??It's unfortunate but the truth is I think COVID really made TAR harder to be successful as an entertaining show and you can tell how much it is suffering as a result. At least we're getting two seasons in one year for the first time in years tho so I can't be too mad. Hopefully in a couple years when the world has finally adjusted to COVID it'll be better but we'll see. Here's hoping the rest of the season is more entertaining.