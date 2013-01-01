« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!  (Read 745 times)

2 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3957
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 PM »
I have to say that after cooling off from the premiere jitters, I'm kind of disappointed they didn't show Glenda & Lumumba interacting very often. I was looking forward to them the most just because of how positive and humorous they are in almost every scene of them I've seen so far. They were heavily under-edited this premiere. Hopefully, we can see more of them next leg.

And again, I am happy with the soundtrack selections. I always wanted a return to the adrenaline rush in that Switzerland leg last season and it popped this leg between all the angel piece retrieval combos, drama between Marcus & Michael and the saw task, and the starting line navigation strategies between multiple teams with the bonus of Aastha & Nina withering their lead at each passing team.

For the international starting line, this is one of those times where I'm glad they didn't do a mode of transport beforehand. It reinforced the twist's structural integrity and made it a one-off unique celebration. However, I was not feeling the setup of these individual tasks. I feel like Oktoberfest was too obvious of a concept, but nothing in this leg screamed " :jam:OKTOBERFEST :jam:" if you know what I mean. I do love the twist and would love to see it re-done with fewer teams though (and no alliancing!).

Note: I had two Schwarzbiers beforehand to celebrate the German leg so my typing and drinking may not be comprehensible during this fine hour. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53209
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 PM »
Rachel! I am sure we all join in sending you a HUGE  THANK YOU for making this so fun, especially those unable to watch just yet.

YOU ROCK!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 