OK

BER

I have to say that after cooling off from the premiere jitters, I'm kind of disappointed they didn't show Glenda & Lumumba interacting very often. I was looking forward to them the most just because of how positive and humorous they are in almost every scene of them I've seen so far. They were heavily under-edited this premiere. Hopefully, we can see more of them next leg.And again, I am happy with the soundtrack selections. I always wanted a return to the adrenaline rush in that Switzerland leg last season and it popped this leg between all the angel piece retrieval combos, drama between Marcus & Michael and the saw task, and the starting line navigation strategies between multiple teams with the bonus of Aastha & Nina withering their lead at each passing team.For the international starting line, this is one of those times where I'm glad they didn't do a mode of transport beforehand. It reinforced the twist's structural integrity and made it a one-off unique celebration. However, I was not feeling the setup of these individual tasks. I feel like Oktoberfest was too obvious of a concept, but nothing in this leg screamed "" if you know what I mean. I do love the twist and would love to see it re-done with fewer teams though (and no alliancing!).Note: I had two Schwarzbiers beforehand to celebrate the German leg so my typing and drinking may not be comprehensible during this fine hour.