1. Absolutely stoked! I've been craving some TAR lately and can't wait to have it for dinner every Wednesday for the rest of this year.2. Very diverse, incredibly competent racers. I'm so happy we have a rare occurrence of a 12-team cast, with seemingly no mid-leg elimination this time around (no jinx please). We have a good mix of teams with different skill sets, humor, dynamics, and upbringings, though I am a little fixated on the fact that they cast multiple racers with choreography backgrounds. It's a bit repetitive.3. Glenda & Lumumba! Their humor on the video profile brightened me up the moment I watched and I would love for them to grace my TV screen.4. Rex specifically because I don't like how he cockily ran his mouth to the point the Jets AND Bills were in the ground during his tenure. He failed his teammates and became an ineffective coach for not adjusting his defense strategy. He's a lively guy on broadcast and owned up to the foot thing recently on his return to the Pat McAfee Show so maybe he'll turn over a new leaf on the show. I do get TAR23 Marie vibes from him for some reason so hopefully, he can win me over. But it's gonna be difficult.5. Phil Keoghan.He's always on the Finish Line first.6. Probably Marcus & Michael. They seem like really strong competitors, and their military background could help them stay focused on the goal and power through like Rachel & Dave in TAR20.7. I think it might be Quinton & Mattie. I can see them getting into a tiff early on and it ends up being their downfall.8. Nobody. I feel like ever since we dug deeper into the title quote frauds where certain racers didn't even say the quote on broadcast, I feel like it's a producer-made one. And also, we never got someone who said the quote in the premiere last season. Let's prove myself wrong here on Wednesday, please.9. Yes, every day is full of firsts no matter if we see it or not. No day is the same exact combination of actions regardless of how mundane or routine life is.