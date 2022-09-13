« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: There Will Be Many Firsts This Season (Premiere Questionnaire)  (Read 183 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
There Will Be Many Firsts This Season (Premiere Questionnaire)
« on: September 13, 2022, 11:07:36 PM »
1. Are you excited for an all new season of The Amazing Race?
2. What do you think of the cast?
3. Out of the teams, which one(s) is/are your favorite?
4. And which one(s) is/are your least favorite?
5. Who will go on to win the Race?
6. Who will win the 1st leg?
7. Who will be the 1st team to be Philiminated?
8. Who says the 1st title quote and why?
9. Did you have many firsts in your life?
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5673
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: There Will Be Many Firsts This Season (Premiere Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: September 14, 2022, 12:30:07 AM »
1. Are you excited for an all new season of The Amazing Race?
Extremely excited! Words can't explain how much I'm ready for this season!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

2. What do you think of the cast?
I quite like the cast! I'm looking forward to seeing how they go throughout the Race

3. Out of the teams, which one(s) is/are your favorite?
Emily & Molly. What an amazing backstory!

4. And which one(s) is/are your least favorite?
Quinton & Mattie, but here's hoping they'll go on me, once the Race begins!

5. Who will go on to win the Race?
Derek & Claire

6. Who will win the 1st leg?
Marcus & Michael

7. Who will be the 1st team to be Philiminated?
Aastha & Nina

8. Who says the 1st title quote and why?
Lumumba

9. Did you have many firsts in your life?
I suppose I do! :0328:
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2243
Re: There Will Be Many Firsts This Season (Premiere Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:00:41 AM »
1. Are you excited for an all-new season of The Amazing Race? Yes I am.
2. What do you think of the cast? I think twelve is too many people, but let's see how this plays out.
3. Out of the teams, which one(s) is/are your favorite?Emily & Molly have a unique relationship.
4. And which one(s) is/are your least favorite?Rex & Tim
5. Who will go on to win the Race? I suspect one team is the winner, but I will reveal a major spoiler in the process so no.
6. Who will win the 1st leg? Idk
7. Who will be the 1st team to be Philiminated? Aastha & Nina
8. Who says the 1st title quote and why? Phil at the starting line.
9. Did you have many firsts in your life?Usually it's first from bottom.  :funny:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 