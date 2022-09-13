1. Are you excited for an all-new season of The Amazing Race? Yes I am.
2. What do you think of the cast? I think twelve is too many people, but let's see how this plays out.
3. Out of the teams, which one(s) is/are your favorite?Emily & Molly have a unique relationship.
4. And which one(s) is/are your least favorite?Rex & Tim
5. Who will go on to win the Race? I suspect one team is the winner, but I will reveal a major spoiler in the process so no.
6. Who will win the 1st leg? Idk
7. Who will be the 1st team to be Philiminated? Aastha & Nina
8. Who says the 1st title quote and why? Phil at the starting line.
9. Did you have many firsts in your life?Usually it's first from bottom.