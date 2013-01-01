1. Are you excited for an all new season of The Amazing Race?
Extremely excited! Words can't explain how much I'm ready for this season! 2. What do you think of the cast?
I quite like the cast! I'm looking forward to seeing how they go throughout the Race3. Out of the teams, which one(s) is/are your favorite?
Emily & Molly. What an amazing backstory! 4. And which one(s) is/are your least favorite?
Quinton & Mattie, but here's hoping they'll go on me, once the Race begins!5. Who will go on to win the Race?
Derek & Claire6. Who will win the 1st leg?
Marcus & Michael7. Who will be the 1st team to be Philiminated?
Aastha & Nina8. Who says the 1st title quote and why?
Lumumba 9. Did you have many firsts in your life?
I suppose I do!