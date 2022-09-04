« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Game Changing Element?"  (Read 1378 times)

0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53204
  • TAR Detective
"Game Changing Element?"
« on: September 04, 2022, 10:31:35 AM »
Ideas??  :duno:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #1 on: September 05, 2022, 04:31:39 AM »
Too much emphasis on it being game changing, that I still getting the impression that it won't be that much at all.
Considering most viewers don't follow the international versions, I still think it might just be something already true and tested from one of the international versions, finally implemented in the US.
The Salvage/Sabotage Pass or the First Class passes comes to mind - not sure how would that work without nom-elim legs, if voting was involved, it would play into increasing the social aspect. Not particularly fan of those, but they worked in the context of the game.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3642
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #2 on: September 05, 2022, 05:09:07 AM »
Wouldn't be the first time. For a couple seasons, they adopted the Double Battle/Face Off and put it at the Pit Stop, which became the Head-to-Head. But Salvage and Sabotage does seem like just the kind of twist Bert & Elise might love to really mess with the racers.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53204
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #3 on: September 05, 2022, 09:07:15 AM »
I had forgotten about this! Hmmm. Could be a good choice.

"The Salvage Pass, introduced in The Amazing Race Australia 2, is awarded to the winners of the first leg, replacing the Express Pass. The team who receives the pass may choose to give themselves a 1 hour headstart (30 minutes in the Filipino version) for the next leg of the race or save the last team who arrives at the pit stop from elimination."
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2244
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #4 on: September 05, 2022, 07:20:10 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 05, 2022, 09:07:15 AM
I had forgotten about this! Hmmm. Could be a good choice.

"The Salvage Pass, introduced in The Amazing Race Australia 2, is awarded to the winners of the first leg, replacing the Express Pass. The team who receives the pass may choose to give themselves a 1-hour headstart (30 minutes in the Filipino version) for the next leg of the race or save the last team who arrives at the pit stop from elimination."

Using the Salvage Pass will not make sense nowadays, given that teams depart in staggered groups and are always equalized in the next leg.
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #5 on: September 07, 2022, 08:37:49 AM »
How about the un-aired "extreme roadblock" twist from TAR 31?
Logged

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3167
  • The sky's more blue
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:10:23 PM »
Hopefully not, lol.
I wish for a couple U-Turns this season, perhaps double or triple ones
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 51
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 02:10:23 PM
Hopefully not, lol.
I wish for a couple U-Turns this season, perhaps double or triple ones

In another thread it was confirmed there are no U-Turns this season.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3642
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:05:03 PM »
So basically according to that CBS morning segment, it was that they're told the tasks of the first leg at the start and they can do them in any order. Each earns a puzzle piece that together spell out the name of the Pit Stop.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 06:05:03 PM
So basically according to that CBS morning segment, it was that they're told the tasks of the first leg at the start and they can do them in any order. Each earns a puzzle piece that together spell out the name of the Pit Stop.
That's interesting for a first leg, and honestly, it's a twist that I hope to see implemented in future seasons, too.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:52:05 AM »
Very videogame-like, almost like a collectathon.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1165
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:15:22 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 06:05:03 PM
So basically according to that CBS morning segment, it was that they're told the tasks of the first leg at the start and they can do them in any order. Each earns a puzzle piece that together spell out the name of the Pit Stop.
That's interesting for a first leg, and honestly, it's a twist that I hope to see implemented in future seasons, too.

Interesting, great concept, but I hope the execution of it is great, the tasks need to be TAR-worthy.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1148
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:15:25 PM »
And now we have a name for this twist: Scramble (like scramble crossing).

https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/video/?watch=mb9r7b5adw
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3923
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:27:11 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 12:52:05 AM
Very videogame-like, almost like a collectathon.
I get extreme orienteering vibes. :tup: This definitely sounds exciting and from the previews, I'm loving what I've seen so far. As long as there is no inter-team assistance, the Scramble is an inviting breath of fresh air.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3894
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 04:15:25 PM
And now we have a name for this twist: Scramble (like scramble crossing).

https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/video/?watch=mb9r7b5adw

I wonder if the twist is allowing teams to do tasks in the order they want? Maybe this means we will see this concept in later legs as well.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1148
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 09:16:19 PM
I wonder if the twist is allowing teams to do tasks in the order they want? Maybe this means we will see this concept in later legs as well.

Appears to be the case from the previews.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 