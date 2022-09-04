Too much emphasis on it being game changing, that I still getting the impression that it won't be that much at all.

Considering most viewers don't follow the international versions, I still think it might just be something already true and tested from one of the international versions, finally implemented in the US.

The Salvage/Sabotage Pass or the First Class passes comes to mind - not sure how would that work without nom-elim legs, if voting was involved, it would play into increasing the social aspect. Not particularly fan of those, but they worked in the context of the game.