"Game Changing Element?"
« on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 AM »
Ideas??  :duno:
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:31:39 AM »
Too much emphasis on it being game changing, that I still getting the impression that it won't be that much at all.
Considering most viewers don't follow the international versions, I still think it might just be something already true and tested from one of the international versions, finally implemented in the US.
The Salvage/Sabotage Pass or the First Class passes comes to mind - not sure how would that work without nom-elim legs, if voting was involved, it would play into increasing the social aspect. Not particularly fan of those, but they worked in the context of the game.
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:09:07 AM »
Wouldn't be the first time. For a couple seasons, they adopted the Double Battle/Face Off and put it at the Pit Stop, which became the Head-to-Head. But Salvage and Sabotage does seem like just the kind of twist Bert & Elise might love to really mess with the racers.
