« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Game Changing Element?"  (Read 594 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53199
  • TAR Detective
"Game Changing Element?"
« on: September 04, 2022, 10:31:35 AM »
Ideas??  :duno:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #1 on: September 05, 2022, 04:31:39 AM »
Too much emphasis on it being game changing, that I still getting the impression that it won't be that much at all.
Considering most viewers don't follow the international versions, I still think it might just be something already true and tested from one of the international versions, finally implemented in the US.
The Salvage/Sabotage Pass or the First Class passes comes to mind - not sure how would that work without nom-elim legs, if voting was involved, it would play into increasing the social aspect. Not particularly fan of those, but they worked in the context of the game.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3620
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #2 on: September 05, 2022, 05:09:07 AM »
Wouldn't be the first time. For a couple seasons, they adopted the Double Battle/Face Off and put it at the Pit Stop, which became the Head-to-Head. But Salvage and Sabotage does seem like just the kind of twist Bert & Elise might love to really mess with the racers.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53199
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #3 on: September 05, 2022, 09:07:15 AM »
I had forgotten about this! Hmmm. Could be a good choice.

"The Salvage Pass, introduced in The Amazing Race Australia 2, is awarded to the winners of the first leg, replacing the Express Pass. The team who receives the pass may choose to give themselves a 1 hour headstart (30 minutes in the Filipino version) for the next leg of the race or save the last team who arrives at the pit stop from elimination."
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2242
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #4 on: September 05, 2022, 07:20:10 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 05, 2022, 09:07:15 AM
I had forgotten about this! Hmmm. Could be a good choice.

"The Salvage Pass, introduced in The Amazing Race Australia 2, is awarded to the winners of the first leg, replacing the Express Pass. The team who receives the pass may choose to give themselves a 1-hour headstart (30 minutes in the Filipino version) for the next leg of the race or save the last team who arrives at the pit stop from elimination."

Using the Salvage Pass will not make sense nowadays, given that teams depart in staggered groups and are always equalized in the next leg.
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: "Game Changing Element?"
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:37:49 AM »
How about the un-aired "extreme roadblock" twist from TAR 31?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 