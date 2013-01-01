All things considered, not the most exciting leg, but it wasn't all bad by a long shot.



Episode 4 Thoughts



Highlights

- Shoutout to the motorbike guy who yelled at Beau to get out of the street while filming the intro bit.

- Damn this leg was full of sexy men; Beau changing into Greek outfit, Mr. Greece "Congratulations", and the Step Up Soldier that Flick was flirting with. And Poseidon didn't look half bad either.

- Flick/Gabby continuing to dominating, never falling below 4th.

- Their "feud" with Angel/Frankie after they said "go girls!" to the cops; it's like...they couldn't say "go girls" to Angel/Frankie, obviously, because Frankie is not a girl, and it's awkward to say "go...girl and guy?," and they did turn around and say "you too" after two seconds. Take a chill pill, Angel.

- Angel/Frankie actually showing good sportsmanship to Lauren/Steph and congratulating them on the mat.

- Lauren/Steph, I enjoyed watching them do the Step Up task, and had they been a bit faster, they could've scored their first leg win.

- Mori/Pako, got a little lost on foot but did well at the tasks.

- Reem/Crystal having one of the best, if not the best, placement change in TAR history, moving 11 places up in one leg.

- The fun graphic designs, including the lightning FAIL, the Ancient Greek-style street map of Athens, and the Amazing Leaderboard which kept everything straight.



Lowlights

- It was pretty clear who was going home, either Stuart/Glennon (struggle at the Poseidon task); Tammy/Vincent (struggle at the shoe task); or Sam/Alex (multiple detour changes).

- Wow! Chelsea is a total bitch, it's like she's racing with her worst enemy. Can she just stop commenting on everything Jamus does and how wrong (she thinks) it is?

- Sam/Alex, the comments about Jodie/Claire, really? But at least then it cut to them doing the Poseidon task just fine.

- "We won't shut up about our experience on the race..." Somehow, I don't doubt that.

- A few uninspired tasks, including eating spanakopita (but what was entertaining was watching teams who had no idea what it was, try to pronounce it - I think it was Fliss who said something like "spankatonga"), and the Poseidon task, which just seemed like a random trek out of Athens only for them to turn around and go right back where they just came from.

- And of course, Kathy/Chace needing a time out due to a positive test. Some say that they're getting a free pass, but I think they'd rather be racing in Greece and possibly getting eliminated rather than stuck in a Morocco hotel room for 5-10 days depending on severity (and, oh yeah, having a potentially deadly disease)



Are They Even On This Show Anymore?

We barely saw any of: Kelly/Georgia, Heath/Toni, Sam/Stu, Tiffany/Cynthia, Fliss/Tottie and Morgan/Lilli (the last team, I actually forgot they even existed until I checked Wikipedia to make sure I wasn't leaving anyone out. At least we can be pretty sure that if we don't see much of a team in a particular episode, the more we can be sure they're safe and in the middle of the pack, just not doing anything terribly interesting.



For tomorrow's episode, I'm hoping we get to see a roadblock, and a more balanced detour - it seemed like Reem/Crystal were the only team not severely slowed down by the intricacy of the Step Down detour option, despite having to redo it. But they placed very well in the end, and could have gotten 4th or maybe even 3rd if they had gotten it right on the first try.