Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 422 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:27 AM »
That's right, I forgot another week of TAR is just a few hours away in Australian time! Probably because it started on Monday last week.

So ready for a week of Greek adventures!  :luvya:
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 AM »
And we have an Opening sequence, but I get the impression it only includes the teams still racing, still a lot of teams, that barely flash by. Might need to rewatch that to confirm.
Beau still around for this leg, but we got the first team sidelined by COVID. Well, COVID rejoins later on, will probably be this season's stowaways.....
Teams got clues in Morocco, but clearly everyone is being flown together in the same flight, so production have pre-booked tickets, so no airport drama. But that would be expected considering COVID prevention protocols.
Despite initial clue in Morocco, production still releasing teams by order of arrival once they arrive in Greece.
Angel & Frankie, well Angel more specifically, weird rivalry with Flick & Gabby is a bit annoying.  At least no more weird Melbourne X Sydney drama this leg.

Wonder why wasn't the archery challenge made into a RB, it was a messy ARI. There was no RB in this leg.
The reciting fable challenge was interesting, as teams were provided with the text before departing the archery ARI, and they were allowed to work on memorizing during the taxi trip. I liked that the challenge forced teams to recite it in unisson, so both had to memorize it.
Detour options seems well balanced, but apparently Step up (which was essentially the Boots side of Leg 9 from TARUS13)was slightly faster than step down. 
Very pretty placement for the Pit Stop.
Double switching the detours doomed Sam & Alex.

Next leg is a self-driving leg. Exciting. 

Offline stunami

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:57:49 PM »
Urgh Angel and Frankie are the worst lol
And i don't know how I feel about teams being safe for 2-3 legs while other compete and then just come back with a free pass...
I know it's because of Covid but still. I hope the lawyers will have a speed bumb or extra task!
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:36:21 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 01:57:49 PM
Urgh Angel and Frankie are the worst lol
And i don't know how I feel about teams being safe for 2-3 legs while other compete and then just come back with a free pass...
I know it's because of Covid but still. I hope the lawyers will have a speed bumb or extra task!

Teams had free passes like that all last season so it's nothing new for Australia. Guess it'll just be like what happened on TAR Canada except they probably won't have to complete an extra task.

The weather looked miserable that day 🙁 And yet the dark clouds and wind added to the atmosphere when they recited The Tortoise and the Hare to the God of the Sea.

I didn't think Sam & Alex were going to last long, but those age comments made at the Dragon Boat Mums kind of makes me glad they're gone.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:35:31 PM »
Episode 4 Thoughts

IDK about the rest of you, but I found that episode the weakest of them all so far? I have to say though, the editing was fantastic this episode! I found the tasks pretty lame? Why wasn't the archery ARI a Roadblock? ??? The fable reciting task seemed to be pretty simple, while the oblivious choice at the Detour was Step Up and the spanakopita eating task was pretty boring. However, I do agree that the Pit Stop location was awesome! What a sight for sore eyes!

I thought Sam & Alex's comment towards Jodie & Claire was utterly disgusting and boy am I glad that they were eliminated!
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:05:09 PM »
This season is really making use of running through old cities.

The archery task was quiet task, so it gave the show more time for team content. The fact that teams had to say the Aesop in unison added extra difficulty to that task. Both Detours were pretty decent. Also, we've gotten tasks from TAR 25, now we get TAR 29 (at least they're taking tasks from good seasons). The spanakopita task wasn't the most interesting eating task.

Unfortunate that Kathy & Chace suffered the same misfortune as the three teams from TARC 8. Sam & Alex's indecisiveness really killed them.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:12:41 PM »
Ironically, despite legs being pretty stacked this season compared to TAR US, I felt that this leg was overstacked and not in a positive way. I appreciate legs being longer and having more tasks in general, but I think this leg could have easily just been a fun mid-afternoon to night Athens city leg.

There was almost no point in forcing teams to do the archery and the memory task a full hour away from the city only to go BACK into the city after that. Obviously TAR can't predict the weather, but having it be snowy lessened the impact of the two beautiful locations they picked out of the city and actively messed with the editing of the time of day, so they really should have just cut it.

Everything else in Athens was passable enough, but this was definitely the weakest leg of the season thus far.
Offline Jai Ho

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:35:36 AM »
All things considered, not the most exciting leg, but it wasn't all bad by a long shot.

Episode 4 Thoughts

Highlights
- Shoutout to the motorbike guy who yelled at Beau to get out of the street while filming the intro bit.
- Damn this leg was full of sexy men; Beau changing into Greek outfit, Mr. Greece "Congratulations", and the Step Up Soldier that Flick was flirting with. And Poseidon didn't look half bad either.
- Flick/Gabby continuing to dominating, never falling below 4th.
- Their "feud" with Angel/Frankie after they said "go girls!" to the cops; it's like...they couldn't say "go girls" to Angel/Frankie, obviously, because Frankie is not a girl, and it's awkward to say "go...girl and guy?," and they did turn around and say "you too" after two seconds. Take a chill pill, Angel.
- Angel/Frankie actually showing good sportsmanship to Lauren/Steph and congratulating them on the mat.
- Lauren/Steph, I enjoyed watching them do the Step Up task, and had they been a bit faster, they could've scored their first leg win.
- Mori/Pako, got a little lost on foot but did well at the tasks.
- Reem/Crystal having one of the best, if not the best, placement change in TAR history, moving 11 places up in one leg.
- The fun graphic designs, including the lightning FAIL, the Ancient Greek-style street map of Athens, and the Amazing Leaderboard which kept everything straight.

Lowlights
- It was pretty clear who was going home, either Stuart/Glennon (struggle at the Poseidon task); Tammy/Vincent (struggle at the shoe task); or Sam/Alex (multiple detour changes).
- Wow! Chelsea is a total bitch, it's like she's racing with her worst enemy. Can she just stop commenting on everything Jamus does and how wrong (she thinks) it is?
- Sam/Alex, the comments about Jodie/Claire, really? But at least then it cut to them doing the Poseidon task just fine.
- "We won't shut up about our experience on the race..." Somehow, I don't doubt that.
- A few uninspired tasks, including eating spanakopita (but what was entertaining was watching teams who had no idea what it was, try to pronounce it - I think it was Fliss who said something like "spankatonga"), and the Poseidon task, which just seemed like a random trek out of Athens only for them to turn around and go right back where they just came from.
- And of course, Kathy/Chace needing a time out due to a positive test. Some say that they're getting a free pass, but I think they'd rather be racing in Greece and possibly getting eliminated rather than stuck in a Morocco hotel room for 5-10 days depending on severity (and, oh yeah, having a potentially deadly disease)

Are They Even On This Show Anymore?
We barely saw any of: Kelly/Georgia, Heath/Toni, Sam/Stu, Tiffany/Cynthia, Fliss/Tottie and Morgan/Lilli (the last team, I actually forgot they even existed until I checked Wikipedia to make sure I wasn't leaving anyone out. At least we can be pretty sure that if we don't see much of a team in a particular episode, the more we can be sure they're safe and in the middle of the pack, just not doing anything terribly interesting.

For tomorrow's episode, I'm hoping we get to see a roadblock, and a more balanced detour - it seemed like Reem/Crystal were the only team not severely slowed down by the intricacy of the Step Down detour option, despite having to redo it. But they placed very well in the end, and could have gotten 4th or maybe even 3rd if they had gotten it right on the first try.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:41:23 AM »
Yeah, I noticed because they're one of my favourite teams. Sam & Stu were pretty much invisible this whole episode. I don't even remember seeing them do the Detour. Or the eating challenge.

Having to fit 16 teams into an episode must be chaos for the editors. I'm sure it'll get better once we're down around the standard 11.
