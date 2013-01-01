« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 12:00:15 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:27 AM »
That's right, I forgot another week of TAR is just a few hours away in Australian time! Probably because it started on Monday last week.

So ready for a week of Greek adventures!  :luvya:
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:29:35 AM »
And we have an Opening sequence, but I get the impression it only includes the teams still racing, still a lot of teams, that barely flash by. Might need to rewatch that to confirm.
Beau still around for this leg, but we got the first team sidelined by COVID. Well, COVID rejoins later on, will probably be this season's stowaways.....
Teams got clues in Morocco, but clearly everyone is being flown together in the same flight, so production have pre-booked tickets, so no airport drama. But that would be expected considering COVID prevention protocols.
Despite initial clue in Morocco, production still releasing teams by order of arrival once they arrive in Greece.
Angel & Frankie, well Angel more specifically, weird rivalry with Flick & Gabby is a bit annoying.  At least no more weird Melbourne X Sydney drama this leg.

Wonder why wasn't the archery challenge made into a RB, it was a messy ARI. There was no RB in this leg.
The reciting fable challenge was interesting, as teams were provided with the text before departing the archery ARI, and they were allowed to work on memorizing during the taxi trip. I liked that the challenge forced teams to recite it in unisson, so both had to memorize it.
Detour options seems well balanced, but apparently Step up (which was essentially the Boots side of Leg 9 from TARUS13)was slightly faster than step down. 
Very pretty placement for the Pit Stop.
Double switching the detours doomed Sam & Alex.

Next leg is a self-driving leg. Exciting. 

