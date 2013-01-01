« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
That's right, I forgot another week of TAR is just a few hours away in Australian time! Probably because it started on Monday last week.

So ready for a week of Greek adventures!  :luvya:
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
And we have an Opening sequence, but I get the impression it only includes the teams still racing, still a lot of teams, that barely flash by. Might need to rewatch that to confirm.
Beau still around for this leg, but we got the first team sidelined by COVID. Well, COVID rejoins later on, will probably be this season's stowaways.....
Teams got clues in Morocco, but clearly everyone is being flown together in the same flight, so production have pre-booked tickets, so no airport drama. But that would be expected considering COVID prevention protocols.
Despite initial clue in Morocco, production still releasing teams by order of arrival once they arrive in Greece.
Angel & Frankie, well Angel more specifically, weird rivalry with Flick & Gabby is a bit annoying.  At least no more weird Melbourne X Sydney drama this leg.

Wonder why wasn't the archery challenge made into a RB, it was a messy ARI. There was no RB in this leg.
The reciting fable challenge was interesting, as teams were provided with the text before departing the archery ARI, and they were allowed to work on memorizing during the taxi trip. I liked that the challenge forced teams to recite it in unisson, so both had to memorize it.
Detour options seems well balanced, but apparently Step up (which was essentially the Boots side of Leg 9 from TARUS13)was slightly faster than step down. 
Very pretty placement for the Pit Stop.
Double switching the detours doomed Sam & Alex.

Next leg is a self-driving leg. Exciting. 

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Urgh Angel and Frankie are the worst lol
And i don't know how I feel about teams being safe for 2-3 legs while other compete and then just come back with a free pass...
I know it's because of Covid but still. I hope the lawyers will have a speed bumb or extra task!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Urgh Angel and Frankie are the worst lol
And i don't know how I feel about teams being safe for 2-3 legs while other compete and then just come back with a free pass...
I know it's because of Covid but still. I hope the lawyers will have a speed bumb or extra task!

Teams had free passes like that all last season so it's nothing new for Australia. Guess it'll just be like what happened on TAR Canada except they probably won't have to complete an extra task.

The weather looked miserable that day 🙁 And yet the dark clouds and wind added to the atmosphere when they recited The Tortoise and the Hare to the God of the Sea.

I didn't think Sam & Alex were going to last long, but those age comments made at the Dragon Boat Mums kind of makes me glad they're gone.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Episode 4 Thoughts

IDK about the rest of you, but I found that episode the weakest of them all so far? I have to say though, the editing was fantastic this episode! I found the tasks pretty lame? Why wasn't the archery ARI a Roadblock? ??? The fable reciting task seemed to be pretty simple, while the oblivious choice at the Detour was Step Up and the spanakopita eating task was pretty boring. However, I do agree that the Pit Stop location was awesome! What a sight for sore eyes!

I thought Sam & Alex's comment towards Jodie & Claire was utterly disgusting and boy am I glad that they were eliminated!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
This season is really making use of running through old cities.

The archery task was quiet task, so it gave the show more time for team content. The fact that teams had to say the Aesop in unison added extra difficulty to that task. Both Detours were pretty decent. Also, we've gotten tasks from TAR 25, now we get TAR 29 (at least they're taking tasks from good seasons). The spanakopita task wasn't the most interesting eating task.

Unfortunate that Kathy & Chace suffered the same misfortune as the three teams from TARC 8. Sam & Alex's indecisiveness really killed them.
