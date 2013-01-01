« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 492 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5662
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3603
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:37:06 AM »
So that was
Show content
Jake & Holly
we saw standing to the side, fueling speculation the Salvage & Sabotage would be back. Nope, just the third team in as many episodes to take a quit penalty. This is a troubling trend for the season.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6329
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:06:40 AM »
Something to mention - the steps task was a Detour from our sightings!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe6sVQF0aZM

A Detour with an 18-0 ratio is insane.

Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 08:37:06 AM
So that was
Show content
Jake & Holly
we saw standing to the side, fueling speculation the Salvage & Sabotage would be back. Nope, just the third team in as many episodes to take a quit penalty. This is a troubling trend for the season.

I feel like this quit wasn't as egregious as the first 2 episodes as they were genuinely there at the task for 2 whole hours. That said, I'm hoping this doesn't continue. This is one of the most balanced and competitive casts in years!
Logged

Offline The Queen V

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
  • Here comes the queen!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:16:02 AM »
We all needed reality TV gold after such a grueling 2 year pandemic. That latest Morocco episode was 100% serving it.
Logged

Offline RealLifed

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 AM »
I loved how chaotic the leg was and the tasks seemed pretty challenging. I thought they'd have something easy since there's so many teams to get through but they really went all out  :luvya:. Kinda sad about the eliminated team, and it was absolutely brutal how they went out, but I feel like if they even just finished the roadblock not last they coulda survived so eh

Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3593
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:18:31 PM »
This was one of my favorite legs. Has to be one of the most competitive group of teams ever.

I'm still shocked at how Jake and Holly went out. Everyone finished in the 30 minute time frame
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:21:08 PM »
Surprised by how much I enjoyed the merge process.

The interesting part, as racers got their first clue at the city where they finished leg 1, this leg 2 probably officially start at different times for each team, as travel to the mosque was the first RI clue.
I loved the drama, as Melbourne group was confused waiting for instructions, then watching that contingent from the Sydney group climbing the hill. Followed by the confusion as the groups met, before Beau arrived with further instructions. It was gorgeous the next clue was just handed to racers around sundown, and we got another wonderful night section for this leg.
This was a very long leg for racers, considering how long they must have received that first clue.

Wondering if we'll get a combined opening sequence further into the season, but for this leg, there was no OP.

The Sydney X Melbourne thing was weird that started informally, but it would be interesting way to combine teams from different backgrounds for other iterations. Considering we had Aus Vs New Zealand, a few seasons ago, this would actually work for that format.

I love how some older teams got thrive at the first joint ARI. On paper Jake & Holly shouldn't have struggled so much at the ARI.

The soap RB design was very interesting. It was almost an intersection, as working together with your mini group, despite being judged individually, was very beneficial, considering how large the pool of racers were in play.

Tiny brush to paint the stairs was hilarious. And the chaos of people trying to paint all over each other. Still struggling to get acquainted to 18 teams, but that sight was amazing.
So many stairs, the camera guys and sound guys are heroes.

This leg was amazing, with how many placement shifts we had. And those were some freakishly long and dramatic 30 minutes. Glad that the penalty was served at the pit stop, and sad way to see a team to go, on the final seconds.

Still no sign of Scott, but it seems like we have some classic challenges teased on the promo for next week.

Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:41:12 PM »
Hello! Asking again!  Where can you stream this show?  I'm not in Australia, so I can't watch it on 10!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1125
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:18:03 PM »
Merging the teams really added an extra oomph.

Out of the three episodes, this was my favorite. Great location and a very unpredictable leg. We saw the return of twirl time and its surprising difficulty. That Roadblock was hard with the needle in the haystack and attention to detail. The stair painting task was chaos with everyone on top of each other. The final task really made use of the old city streets.

Show content
1st to 18th. Largest drop in Amazing Race history.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3603
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:49:26 PM »
Just finished. 18 teams, wow, that was without a doubt the most chaotic Amazing Race episode ever.

Sad for
Show content
Jake & Holly
, though. Just watching the return of TAR25's Twirl Time Detour made my neck hurt. A penalty felt more justified in this case, I wouldn't have thought 17 teams could pile in within 30 minutes, either.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5662
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:10:03 PM »
Episode 3 Thoughts

That episode was awesome! The tasks were all awesome to watch and they were quite difficult! I agree, my neck got extremely sore from watching that fez task! That soap stacking Roadblock was extremely difficult, it was hilarious to watch teams paint a huge step with such a tiny paintbrush and that last task with the "Blue Maze", well let me just say you'd hate to live in Chefchaoeun if you hate the color blue! :funny: :lol:

I thought the merge went really well! It was extremely funny to watch the Racers reaction when they found out that their chances of winning the Race had gone down from a 1 in 9 chance to a 1 in 18 chance! I'm also looking forward to seeing some drama and tension between Flick & Gabby and Angel that's for sure!

This season is amazing so far and it's quite sad to see that the season Ratings aren't translating to how awesome the season's been so far! Hopefully, the ratings pick for next week episodes, which look even better then this weeks!
Logged

Offline Jai Ho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • you are my destiny//jai ho जय हो
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:53:54 AM »
Episode 3 Thoughts

Probably one of the wildest rides of any TAR, ever. 36 humans running every which way!

Highlights:
Jodie and Claire rocking the tassel task. First place over SEVENTEEN younger teams.
Seeing some of the more positive team interactions. Jake/Holly and Heath/Toni having a lovely bonding moment over their cancer, and Jake's confessional about Toni. Lauren/Steph gamely offering to carry Toni's bag for a few seconds after she fell shows that you don't always have to step on peoples' toes to get ahead; it's a marathon, not a cage match. I'm betting Lauren/Steph earned more than a few karma points from that one from Heath/Toni.

Lowlights:
Jake and Holly's quit. Granted, it seemed much more justified than the Rachel quit and the Bren/Anja quit, since they'd been at it for two hours, but the next task was a giant equalizer, and had they kept going...but hindsight is 20/20. I did like the fact that they seemed pretty genuine, especially Holly, and not whiny or complaining at all. And now Jake can get some rest, he sounded like he was suffering from bronchitis or laryngitis, and  if so, if it's not treated right away with medicine and rest could have possibly led to a medical removal for their team; if he had either one, the constant changes of air due to cabin pressure and changing climates due to the locale would have only made him even more sick.
The soap task seemed to be on the tough side for Leg 3. Not the assembly part, but the one tiny clue part.

Teams Who Were Borderline Invisible:
Heard and saw very little of Fliss/Tottie, Stuart/Glennon, Tammy/Vincent, and Morgan/Lilli.

WTF Moments:
Why the hell did Tiffany and Cynthia look like they'd been in a massive paint fight, while most of the other teams looked relatively clean?
Why didn't any of the teams dump the paint on the steps, were they not allowed to do that?

Also, congrats to Sam/Stu, Sam/Alex, Heath/Toni, Cynthia/Tiffany, Reem/Crystal, and Jodie/Claire for setting records as the first teams to come in 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th and be safe in TAR history. However, sorry, Jake and Holly; Heather and Eve from TARUS 3 beat you as the first team to check in first but get eliminated (rumor has it though, that in spite of Heather/Eve's massive mistake, that leg in particular was riddled with production errors, as were several others on that race). However, Jake/Holly do now hold the franchise record for most spots dropped, so there's that. Overall, I would not mind seeing Jake/Holly have another go if TARAUS does an Unfinished Business (and while they're at it, casting Shane/Deb, Sefa/Jessica, Chris/Aleisha, Amanda/Ashleigh, and Jaskirat/Anurag).
Logged
TAR. USA/Israel.

aishwarya rai :: nicole scherzinger :: ke$ha :: leila lopes :: rosanne cash :: des'ree :: carly simon :: leymah gbowee :: mary j blige :: kathy najimy :: annie lennox :: angelique kidjo :: dolly parton :: temple grandin :: sheila e :: lena :: ellen degeneres :: shirley manson

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:46:43 AM »
Well, that was fun.  A whole lot of fun.  But very tense, as well.

Don't know how I feel about things turning into Melbourne Group vs. Sydney group.  For the most part, the teams are helping those in the group who started with them.  Don't like the clique-y feeling of that.

Was sad to not see a Detour, but the Roadblock was definitely a well-planned task.  And I liked that the three racers from each group could work together, since that task would be draining to do alone.

The steps task was much ado about nothing, as I barely understood what was going on.

The door search looked grueling.  I can't believe that Jodie & Claire's guide turned out to be as useless as he was.  But that whole area looked like a total maze.

Congrats to Flick & Gabby on the win!  With seven women's teams remaining, one of them, at least, had damn sure better win at least one leg!  Pity the rest of them, save for Steph & Lauren, finished so low.  Jodie & Claire and Fliss & Tottie, in particular, came out of tasks in first, yet still finished so low!

Sorry for Jake & Holly to go out like that.  If they'd just stuck with the tassel twirling and not taken the penalty, and every other event happened as they did, they'd have gotten the win, and Jodie & Claire would've been gone.  But too bad.  And I can totally see Holly crying over the loss, but I was shocked that Jake did, too.  Guys don't usually cry over this.

Great episode, all the same, though!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 