Episode 3 Thoughts



Probably one of the wildest rides of any TAR, ever. 36 humans running every which way!



Highlights:

Jodie and Claire rocking the tassel task. First place over SEVENTEEN younger teams.

Seeing some of the more positive team interactions. Jake/Holly and Heath/Toni having a lovely bonding moment over their cancer, and Jake's confessional about Toni. Lauren/Steph gamely offering to carry Toni's bag for a few seconds after she fell shows that you don't always have to step on peoples' toes to get ahead; it's a marathon, not a cage match. I'm betting Lauren/Steph earned more than a few karma points from that one from Heath/Toni.



Lowlights:

Jake and Holly's quit. Granted, it seemed much more justified than the Rachel quit and the Bren/Anja quit, since they'd been at it for two hours, but the next task was a giant equalizer, and had they kept going...but hindsight is 20/20. I did like the fact that they seemed pretty genuine, especially Holly, and not whiny or complaining at all. And now Jake can get some rest, he sounded like he was suffering from bronchitis or laryngitis, and if so, if it's not treated right away with medicine and rest could have possibly led to a medical removal for their team; if he had either one, the constant changes of air due to cabin pressure and changing climates due to the locale would have only made him even more sick.

The soap task seemed to be on the tough side for Leg 3. Not the assembly part, but the one tiny clue part.



Teams Who Were Borderline Invisible:

Heard and saw very little of Fliss/Tottie, Stuart/Glennon, Tammy/Vincent, and Morgan/Lilli.



WTF Moments:

Why the hell did Tiffany and Cynthia look like they'd been in a massive paint fight, while most of the other teams looked relatively clean?

Why didn't any of the teams dump the paint on the steps, were they not allowed to do that?



Also, congrats to Sam/Stu, Sam/Alex, Heath/Toni, Cynthia/Tiffany, Reem/Crystal, and Jodie/Claire for setting records as the first teams to come in 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th and be safe in TAR history. However, sorry, Jake and Holly; Heather and Eve from TARUS 3 beat you as the first team to check in first but get eliminated (rumor has it though, that in spite of Heather/Eve's massive mistake, that leg in particular was riddled with production errors, as were several others on that race). However, Jake/Holly do now hold the franchise record for most spots dropped, so there's that. Overall, I would not mind seeing Jake/Holly have another go if TARAUS does an Unfinished Business (and while they're at it, casting Shane/Deb, Sefa/Jessica, Chris/Aleisha, Amanda/Ashleigh, and Jaskirat/Anurag).