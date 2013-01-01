Surprised by how much I enjoyed the merge process.



The interesting part, as racers got their first clue at the city where they finished leg 1, this leg 2 probably officially start at different times for each team, as travel to the mosque was the first RI clue.

I loved the drama, as Melbourne group was confused waiting for instructions, then watching that contingent from the Sydney group climbing the hill. Followed by the confusion as the groups met, before Beau arrived with further instructions. It was gorgeous the next clue was just handed to racers around sundown, and we got another wonderful night section for this leg.

This was a very long leg for racers, considering how long they must have received that first clue.



Wondering if we'll get a combined opening sequence further into the season, but for this leg, there was no OP.



The Sydney X Melbourne thing was weird that started informally, but it would be interesting way to combine teams from different backgrounds for other iterations. Considering we had Aus Vs New Zealand, a few seasons ago, this would actually work for that format.



I love how some older teams got thrive at the first joint ARI. On paper Jake & Holly shouldn't have struggled so much at the ARI.



The soap RB design was very interesting. It was almost an intersection, as working together with your mini group, despite being judged individually, was very beneficial, considering how large the pool of racers were in play.



Tiny brush to paint the stairs was hilarious. And the chaos of people trying to paint all over each other. Still struggling to get acquainted to 18 teams, but that sight was amazing.

So many stairs, the camera guys and sound guys are heroes.



This leg was amazing, with how many placement shifts we had. And those were some freakishly long and dramatic 30 minutes. Glad that the penalty was served at the pit stop, and sad way to see a team to go, on the final seconds.



Still no sign of Scott, but it seems like we have some classic challenges teased on the promo for next week.



