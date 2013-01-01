« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 313 times)

TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 02:30:05 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:37:06 AM »
So that was
Show content
Jake & Holly
we saw standing to the side, fueling speculation the Salvage & Sabotage would be back. Nope, just the third team in as many episodes to take a quit penalty. This is a troubling trend for the season.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:40 AM »
Something to mention - the steps task was a Detour from our sightings!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe6sVQF0aZM

A Detour with an 18-0 ratio is insane.

Quote from: Maanca on Today at 08:37:06 AM
So that was
Show content
Jake & Holly
we saw standing to the side, fueling speculation the Salvage & Sabotage would be back. Nope, just the third team in as many episodes to take a quit penalty. This is a troubling trend for the season.

I feel like this quit wasn't as egregious as the first 2 episodes as they were genuinely there at the task for 2 whole hours. That said, I'm hoping this doesn't continue. This is one of the most balanced and competitive casts in years!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:16:02 AM »
We all needed reality TV gold after such a grueling 2 year pandemic. That latest Morocco episode was 100% serving it.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:21:40 AM »
I loved how chaotic the leg was and the tasks seemed pretty challenging. I thought they'd have something easy since there's so many teams to get through but they really went all out  :luvya:. Kinda sad about the eliminated team, and it was absolutely brutal how they went out, but I feel like if they even just finished the roadblock not last they coulda survived so eh

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:18:31 PM »
This was one of my favorite legs. Has to be one of the most competitive group of teams ever.

I'm still shocked at how Jake and Holly went out. Everyone finished in the 30 minute time frame
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:21:08 PM »
Surprised by how much I enjoyed the merge process.

The interesting part, as racers got their first clue at the city where they finished leg 1, this leg 2 probably officially start at different times for each team, as travel to the mosque was the first RI clue.
I loved the drama, as Melbourne group was confused waiting for instructions, then watching that contingent from the Sydney group climbing the hill. Followed by the confusion as the groups met, before Beau arrived with further instructions. It was gorgeous the next clue was just handed to racers around sundown, and we got another wonderful night section for this leg.
This was a very long leg for racers, considering how long they must have received that first clue.

Wondering if we'll get a combined opening sequence further into the season, but for this leg, there was no OP.

The Sydney X Melbourne thing was weird that started informally, but it would be interesting way to combine teams from different backgrounds for other iterations. Considering we had Aus Vs New Zealand, a few seasons ago, this would actually work for that format.

I love how some older teams got thrive at the first joint ARI. On paper Jake & Holly shouldn't have struggled so much at the ARI.

The soap RB design was very interesting. It was almost an intersection, as working together with your mini group, despite being judged individually, was very beneficial, considering how large the pool of racers were in play.

Tiny brush to paint the stairs was hilarious. And the chaos of people trying to paint all over each other. Still struggling to get acquainted to 18 teams, but that sight was amazing.
So many stairs, the camera guys and sound guys are heroes.

This leg was amazing, with how many placement shifts we had. And those were some freakishly long and dramatic 30 minutes. Glad that the penalty was served at the pit stop, and sad way to see a team to go, on the final seconds.

Still no sign of Scott, but it seems like we have some classic challenges teased on the promo for next week.

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:41:12 PM »
Hello! Asking again!  Where can you stream this show?  I'm not in Australia, so I can't watch it on 10!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:18:03 PM »
Merging the teams really added an extra oomph.

Out of the three episodes, this was my favorite. Great location and a very unpredictable leg. We saw the return of twirl time and its surprising difficulty. That Roadblock was hard with the needle in the haystack and attention to detail. The stair painting task was chaos with everyone on top of each other. The final task really made use of the old city streets.

Show content
1st to 18th. Largest drop in Amazing Race history.
