« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 342 times)

3 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5660
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 12:00:00 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:07 PM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:09:49 AM »
Where to stream this, if possible?
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:49:00 PM »
Curious about the order of events, filming wise. We never spotted the departure of the Melbourne group, but did for the Sydney one.
Assuming we are seeing this in order of filming. So probably, Melbourne departed first, Sydney departed second, Melbourne group also ran their first day leg before, Sydney group ran theirs.
There is some gap between filming dates for the following leg, that could allow them to be swapped, but I'm just assuming we really missed Melbourne departure altogether, being before Sydney's. And considering how half of the Melbourne group leg 1 was inside a closed set, not surprised we didn't get sightings from that one.


Beau's episode 2 intro does imply we are watching things in the filming order. 20 teams are a bit much to get acquainted at once. But structure wise, is more fair than the stowaways from last season.
Considering that Beau is present at both start lines, I assume production must have timed flights, when assigning that, to allow for Beau to only fly once, and cover both 1st legs.
Almost night leg at least for the ARI and Detour section, in rainy weather. Ouch.
This is an improvement, against the other leg 1. Culturally tasks do seem more relevant in this 1st leg, than the one from yesterday.
Splash detour was chaotic enough that teams weren't helping each other.

Then we get a HOO plus sign-up board for the RB, as equalizers, so it didn't matter that much that some people struggled during night ARI+Detour.
The older team, wasn't even able to complete the Detour within time. It not stated what was their time penalty, probably something as ridiculous as last night 30 minute penalty for the RB.

The RB is very uneventful compared to last night's stunt challenge, but definitely more culturally relevant.

Final tanning ARI seems familiar. Can't place it, but I think we've seen this challenge before.

Hard to beat the views from the placement for the Pit Stop from Melbourne group, but this was also cool.
Vegan warriors team took a penalty for the tanning ARI and that was another ridiculous 30 minutes penalty, should've been longer. Seems some teams took more than 30 minutes to complete it. I'm getting the impression they've standardized all not completed challenged to 30 minute penalties, which is awful, wonder if we'll see teams spamming quitting challenges.   

Promo teases the merge. Seems like official leg 2 starts with a new pit start, with all teams departing together, no matter the finishing order from either leg 1s. Happy there is another episode on Wed.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:44 PM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3600
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:41:19 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 03:40:32 PM
I could already tell Bren & Anja won't last long. They're a team TARAus casts every season, an older pair who makes great entertainment but aren't cut out for the competitive environment.

Plus they're advertised as animal lovers and "vegan warriors". They'll probably take a penalty as soon as something comes up involving animals or meat. Some who came on the show in the past weren't willing to break with their values for a chance to win, like vegetarian Terence from TAR13.

Called that one, I just didn't expect it in their first leg.

Hard to decide which leg was better. The studio was cool due to its connection to multiple blockbusters, but this one had a lot more cultural relevance.

So the merge happens in tomorrow's episode. I'd have preferred they whittle down a couple more. 18 teams is gonna be chaos on screen at once...
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1122
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:46:14 PM »
While I know Morocco is relatively safe COVID-wise, it's surreal returning to a leg focused on a market city.

On a whole, I thought that the tasks yesterday were harder, but this leg had the added difficulty of self-navigation. We've seen the pots task before but this one wasn't designed for falling pots. The splash task was the most hectic task of the episode. Unfortunate that we didn't see dash. Would have never considered a lemon eating task before this leg. Tannery task brought back memories of TAR 25 (same tannery).
Show content
While I'm glad to see that Bren & Anja weren't intractable, I can see how the tannery task could be their limit.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5660
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:20:15 PM »
Episode 2 Thoughts

Wow! Group B's Leg 1 was so much better then Group A's Leg 1! There's just something magical about night legs, that you just don't get in day legs. Task-wise, I quite enjoyed each task, they were each unique in their own ways! It was so funny to watch the gagging during the lemon-eating Roadblock, because it was funny to watch someone else gagging this time, instead of me!  :lol: :funny:

This cast is really likeable! There's not one team I dislike at this stage and I hope that continues for the rest of the Race! However, I was quite disappointed to see Bren & Anja quit the goat hide task. Surely you can put your lifestyle aside for $250,000 plus two new cars??? I'm not a fan of quitters, especially when you have some other superfans really wanting to be casted on the show, who really will do anything for the prize...
Logged

Online strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:56:09 PM »
This leg was much better than the season premiere.  Maybe they should've used this leg as the season opening which could've helped the ratings.  Loved the cultural relevance and tasks. 

The lemon challenge was the most entertaining.  Pots challenge was done better in season 25.  Maybe it should've been done during the day time as it would've been more chaotic causing more falls?

Stand out teams in terms of entertainment factor were: Middle Eastern Mates, Lawyer Cousins, Vegan Warriors and the Mullets.  Sam and Alex came across as "trying" to be funny and were trying a bit much to grab as much screen time as they could however can see why they were cast.  I liked the Baru Mates, thought they were a good cast.
Logged

Online Jai Ho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • you are my destiny//jai ho जय हो
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:25:54 PM »
This episode definitely had more of the personalities and seemed more Race-like, in general.

My Episode 2 Thoughts

Tasks:

The detour (Dash/Splash) was a no-brainer, which goes against the point of having an either/or, at no point did we see any team give a thought towards doing Dash, rightly so. It would have been interesting to have had, say, Splash or Crash, with the two options being to find and count the water sellers (and maybe there would have been more of them, or harder to find) as one option, and the pot carrying as the other.

The lemon roadblock was interesting and showcased some local culture, as did the goat hide task, reminiscent of TAR 25.

Overall, the night leg was fun to watch, and I enjoyed the rapid placement change throughout the leg.

Thoughts on Teams (in no particular order)

Heath and Toni - man, does this team have some bad luck moments. Next week looks like it'll be brutal for them. Heath sounded like he was dying after the lemon roadblock. I love Toni's soft accent, it almost sounds British.
Sam and Stu - I loved how they described themselves as "the dictionary definition of two Aussie blokes" and Sam killed at the roadblock.
Angel and Frankie - At first, when they got all "our third team member is Jesus" at the pit start, I was like...yeah, hard pass. But then they got really competitive and it obviously paid off for them. I think they're going to be a team we're going to love to hate.
Sam and Alex - their schtick is getting annoying and old really fast, but to tell you the truth, if I were on TAR I would probably be freaking out just as much as they are. You can tell they're super fans.
Crystal and Reem - surprisingly competent! I thought that it was BS that they made them do the pot cart task again, because unless the clue said that they needed to do it all in one trip, I don't see what they did wrong, and had they been able to do that, they might have finished higher. Still, impressed with Reem's Arabic and how unfazed they were by everything.
Stu and Glennon - I liked that we learned about their back story, and they seemed like good guys, what little we saw of them.
Morgan and Lilli - I don't know why I saw them as the second coming of Dustin/Kandice, maybe just by looks alone, but they did not seem like the quickest ones out there. We didn't see enough of them to know for sure though, just that they were consistently towards the back of the group. I was a little annoyed that the producers never showed us exactly why they had to redo the pots task (did they not have enough? it was never really specified)
Kathy and Chace - They came off as a little cocky at first "we're lawyers and we know how to do things" then cut to everyone else finishing the Splash task before them. Props to them, especially Chace, for using their French to their advantage.
Lauren and Steph - I really liked them! Lauren in particular as the "ginja ninja" (I believe) killed the lemon challenge. They seem to have a sweet connection and are very focused.
Bren and Anja - These two were probably two of the biggest casting mistakes in any version. They should have been on a show called "The Amazing Toddle Around The World Pointing At Small Animals, Making a Mess, and Criticizing Things" Show. Anja (the taller one, I believe) contributed next to nothing; at least Bren did the lemon roadblock without making too big of a deal about it and acknowledged that unlike her partner, she wasn't instantly opposed to the goat task. I mean, it wasn't like you had to slaughter the goats yourselves, you just had to touch a part of their body that was already long dead, and you were given gloves too. I feel like the only other team in any edition that refused to do a task due to ideology was Israel 2, when Anaelle/Akiva refused to participate in the Buddhist ceremony in Thailand, and had to wait until the next team completed it before they could continue (which I thought was a much fairer deal than just 30 minute penalty). I mean, even Kat (Nat/Kat) in TAR USA ate meat at the FF; true, she ended up winning a million dollars, but I'm sure she didn't regret it because that's what she signed up for. Even though I root for FF teams, their constant vegan monologue was tiresome; they never seemed to be in a rush; and were firmly in last the entire race, with the exception of being among the first teams to arrive at the market before they screwed it all up. I could tell by Reem's exasperated reaction when they asked her where the clue was ("It's back there, I really don't know how else to help you guys") that they didn't seem to be cut out for the race in more ways than one.

I do wonder, however, if/how it would've been different if Bren/Anja and Paul/Rachel had been in the opposite starting groups - would P/R have managed to brave through the sour lemons and the goat hide vats, and would B/A have stepped it up without an animal-related task and in a place that was not as confusing to navigate?

Next episode looks INSANE, and I am super excited to see what happens once we have 18 teams in the mix. I wonder how they'll do the opening credits??
Logged
TAR. USA/Israel.

aishwarya rai :: nicole scherzinger :: ke$ha :: leila lopes :: rosanne cash :: des'ree :: carly simon :: leymah gbowee :: mary j blige :: kathy najimy :: annie lennox :: angelique kidjo :: dolly parton :: temple grandin :: sheila e :: lena :: ellen degeneres :: shirley manson
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 