Curious about the order of events, filming wise. We never spotted the departure of the Melbourne group, but did for the Sydney one.

Assuming we are seeing this in order of filming. So probably, Melbourne departed first, Sydney departed second, Melbourne group also ran their first day leg before, Sydney group ran theirs.

There is some gap between filming dates for the following leg, that could allow them to be swapped, but I'm just assuming we really missed Melbourne departure altogether, being before Sydney's. And considering how half of the Melbourne group leg 1 was inside a closed set, not surprised we didn't get sightings from that one.





Beau's episode 2 intro does imply we are watching things in the filming order. 20 teams are a bit much to get acquainted at once. But structure wise, is more fair than the stowaways from last season.

Considering that Beau is present at both start lines, I assume production must have timed flights, when assigning that, to allow for Beau to only fly once, and cover both 1st legs.

Almost night leg at least for the ARI and Detour section, in rainy weather. Ouch.

This is an improvement, against the other leg 1. Culturally tasks do seem more relevant in this 1st leg, than the one from yesterday.

Splash detour was chaotic enough that teams weren't helping each other.



Then we get a HOO plus sign-up board for the RB, as equalizers, so it didn't matter that much that some people struggled during night ARI+Detour.

The older team, wasn't even able to complete the Detour within time. It not stated what was their time penalty, probably something as ridiculous as last night 30 minute penalty for the RB.



The RB is very uneventful compared to last night's stunt challenge, but definitely more culturally relevant.



Final tanning ARI seems familiar. Can't place it, but I think we've seen this challenge before.



Hard to beat the views from the placement for the Pit Stop from Melbourne group, but this was also cool.

Vegan warriors team took a penalty for the tanning ARI and that was another ridiculous 30 minutes penalty, should've been longer. Seems some teams took more than 30 minutes to complete it. I'm getting the impression they've standardized all not completed challenged to 30 minute penalties, which is awful, wonder if we'll see teams spamming quitting challenges.



Promo teases the merge. Seems like official leg 2 starts with a new pit start, with all teams departing together, no matter the finishing order from either leg 1s. Happy there is another episode on Wed.