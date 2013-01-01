« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 6 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 12:00:00 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Where to stream this, if possible?
Curious about the order of events, filming wise. We never spotted the departure of the Melbourne group, but did for the Sydney one.
Assuming we are seeing this in order of filming. So probably, Melbourne departed first, Sydney departed second, Melbourne group also ran their first day leg before, Sydney group ran theirs.
There is some gap between filming dates for the following leg, that could allow them to be swapped, but I'm just assuming we really missed Melbourne departure altogether, being before Sydney's. And considering how half of the Melbourne group leg 1 was inside a closed set, not surprised we didn't get sightings from that one.


Beau's episode 2 intro does imply we are watching things in the filming order. 20 teams are a bit much to get acquainted at once. But structure wise, is more fair than the stowaways from last season.
Considering that Beau is present at both start lines, I assume production must have timed flights, when assigning that, to allow for Beau to only fly once, and cover both 1st legs.
Almost night leg at least for the ARI and Detour section, in rainy weather. Ouch.
This is an improvement, against the other leg 1. Culturally tasks do seem more relevant in this 1st leg, than the one from yesterday.
Splash detour was chaotic enough that teams weren't helping each other.

Then we get a HOO plus sign-up board for the RB, as equalizers, so it didn't matter that much that some people struggled during night ARI+Detour.
The older team, wasn't even able to complete the Detour within time. It not stated what was their time penalty, probably something as ridiculous as last night 30 minute penalty for the RB.

The RB is very uneventful compared to last night's stunt challenge, but definitely more culturally relevant.

Final tanning ARI seems familiar. Can't place it, but I think we've seen this challenge before.

Hard to beat the views from the placement for the Pit Stop from Melbourne group, but this was also cool.
Vegan warriors team took a penalty for the tanning ARI and that was another ridiculous 30 minutes penalty, should've been longer. Seems some teams took more than 30 minutes to complete it. I'm getting the impression they've standardized all not completed challenged to 30 minute penalties, which is awful, wonder if we'll see teams spamming quitting challenges.   

Promo teases the merge. Seems like official leg 2 starts with a new pit start, with all teams departing together, no matter the finishing order from either leg 1s. Happy there is another episode on Wed.
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 03:40:32 PM
I could already tell Bren & Anja won't last long. They're a team TARAus casts every season, an older pair who makes great entertainment but aren't cut out for the competitive environment.

Plus they're advertised as animal lovers and "vegan warriors". They'll probably take a penalty as soon as something comes up involving animals or meat. Some who came on the show in the past weren't willing to break with their values for a chance to win, like vegetarian Terence from TAR13.

Called that one, I just didn't expect it in their first leg.

Hard to decide which leg was better. The studio was cool due to its connection to multiple blockbusters, but this one had a lot more cultural relevance.

So the merge happens in tomorrow's episode. I'd have preferred they whittle down a couple more. 18 teams is gonna be chaos on screen at once...
While I know Morocco is relatively safe COVID-wise, it's surreal returning to a leg focused on a market city.

On a whole, I thought that the tasks yesterday were harder, but this leg had the added difficulty of self-navigation. We've seen the pots task before but this one wasn't designed for falling pots. The splash task was the most hectic task of the episode. Unfortunate that we didn't see dash. Would have never considered a lemon eating task before this leg. Tannery task brought back memories of TAR 25 (same tannery).
Show content
While I'm glad to see that Bren & Anja weren't intractable, I can see how the tannery task could be their limit.
