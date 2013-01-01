« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 6 Premiere Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Episode 1 Thoughts

Firstly, that was a pretty solid premiere all things considered! Its good to see TAR Australia going around the world again, the locations the teams visited were pretty awesome and the cinematography was pretty awe-inspiring!

However, I thought a few of the challenges were poorly designed - both the spice task and the sphinx riddle task were poorly designed and allowed for teams to team up and share answers I got bad Season 32 flashbacks!

Also what the hell has happened to the old 4 hour penalty for quitting the Roadblock?? Why did Paul & Rachel only get a 30 minute penalty when they decided to quit the Roadblock? Im not a fan of this at all - a team could easily skip a Roadblock with hardly any penalty! Im also not a fan of trams serving their penalties at the challenge site I think its much more appropriate to serve penalties at the mat!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Interesting that the OP only included the 10 teams that are part of this mini group. Which is our Group B. It's the group that departed from Melbourne,
Curious how they'll structure the OP once both groups get merged.
At least from this group, casting did try to have very strong FF teams

All teams seems to use the same back-pack.

There's no briefing about there being another set of 10 teams also racing. So merging likely to be a surprise at the start of a leg like stowaway situation from last season.

The challenges were fine.
Level of difficulty for the detours were good.
Sphinx challenge was curious, it was like watching race blinders go into play. Yes, design wise does allow teams to help each other easily. Still amazed by how much teams struggled at this one.
Final clue, was " last team to check-in will be eliminated". The top 4 teams racing to the pit stop was fun. The run to the pit stop was a awesome part, people missing the marked route was another thing.

Promo was focused on the other group racers for tomorrow's episode for leg 1 of our group A, so nothing about what is ahead, or the the COVID impact on production.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Great first episode. It's been a long time since a TAR season has started with an African country! I loved The Mummy (not so much the third one, but Brendan Fraser was its saving grace) so that part was cool. A cranky camel interrupting Beau telling the second-to-last team their place was strangely hilarious 🤣

Now tonight/tomorrow we see how the other half of the cast do in Morocco.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Nice to finally return to international travel and with quite a jump for the first leg.

Awesome to see Ouarzazate again after 16 years. The date task reminded me of the jewelry sorting task from 2012 though not as easy. The laundry task was pretty easy to mess up with the name tags. The wrapping part of the Roadblock seemed to be the hardest, but it did provide a spectacle.
The spice and sphinx tasks were really difficult but crossed the point where helping others made sense.

With the exception of maybe one or two teams, the teams got decent content though I still wonder how it'll work when we merge with 18 teams.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
I also thought this was a solid first episode. But the penalty for quitting the road block was ridiculous.
Also I wonder if you could not have brute forced the Sphinx challenge. There were 16 Sphinxes and it could not be the leftmost (The king sits to the right of his brother) which means you have 14 alternatives. The judge was standing right there so why not bring them there one after the other. And teams working together could have done this really fast that way.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Yes, I'm afraid now that penalty will set a bad precedent for the rest of the season if other teams catch on. Hard Roadblock? It's quicker to take the 30-minutes.

Canadian racers were very quit-happy in the past and would be all over that.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
I also thought this was a solid first episode. But the penalty for quitting the road block was ridiculous.
Also I wonder if you could not have brute forced the Sphinx challenge. There were 16 Sphinxes and it could not be the leftmost (The king sits to the right of his brother) which means you have 14 alternatives. The judge was standing right there so why not bring them there one after the other. And teams working together could have done this really fast that way.

That was a question I had about the Sphinx riddle, what did they need to show the judge, only the final stone from the King's bowl, or they needed the combination of stones. If it was the former, couldn't they just went by trial and erros 16 times. It seemed like the teams were there for so long, that the teams that were completing the stunt challenge, were halfway caught-up before top 4 decided to team-up to work on the riddle.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Finished watching Episode 1 this morning, ended up being late for a work meeting but I slipped in unnoticed.

My Ep 1. Thoughts (trying to remain as spoiler-free as possible):

Tasks - the spice task seemed a bit anticlimactic for a first task (rappelling, anyone?) but yay for getting out of Australia. The roadblock looked to be on the easy side, par for the course for a first leg. I don't know how well I would've done, but seeing that only one racer was taken out due to speed, and the others who didn't finish on their first attempt for safety reasons but only needed one more attempt. For the detour, the date task looked ridiculous, especially in comparison with the laundry task which was just about being detailed. The sphinx task looked pointless, and I could see this being a spot of over-analysis. It seemed to be a total crapshoot, since, unless the producers left something out, there was no visible answer to the riddle they gave.

Weirdly, I noticed an editing error at the sphinx task - Kelly/Georgia finished first, but the caption read "currently in 2nd" before the description of the pit stop. After the description, it corrected itself for "currently in 1st." Wonder what that was all about.

Finally, loving the music choices and dramatic, sweeping shots of Ouarzazate. This is what we came for!

Thoughts On Our First Batch of Teams (in random order, so as to not spoil those who have yet to watch it):

Jodie and Claire - the adorable older lady team that seems to have completely disappeared from US TAR, and they did great! Claire killed the roadblock. They seem to be keeping up with the crowd and have a positive attitude.
Tammy and Vincent - I was surprised by how much they dominated this leg, physically, and consistently being towards the front of the pack. They're a team to watch. Also appreciate that they don't seem to take themselves too seriously.
Jake and Holly - A team I thought I would despise but they came off as really likeable. I was surprised at how much of a disadvantage Jake had at the roadblock; goes to show that sometimes being big and physical can work against you.
Mori and Pako - A cute couple, seem to be having a good time and getting along with the others as well as being consistent with tasks. It was kind of odd that their relationship was highlighted when they got to Morocco; we've had plenty of LGBT+ contestants/couples race in non-LGBT+ friendly countries and it's never been an issue, why start now?
Paul and Rachel - I really disliked this team. At first they came across as smug, then as the leg went on they became insufferable. By they, I mean Rachel - Paul seemed cool - but they seemed totally unprepared for the race and I agree with you all, Rachel's roadblock penalty was practically nothing.
Kelly and Georgia - I really liked this team! We saw a lot of them, and I loved the fact that they attempted to learn Arabic. They both seem really intelligent but not cocky about it (yet) and provide good commentary.
Tiffany and Cynthia - Aunt and niece, a first for any edition of TAR, and I liked them. They have an interesting backstory, and I liked how patient and polite Tiffany was especially in a place where many foreigners get exasperated quickly.
Chelsea and Jamus - Props for giving the date task a go, but I wasn't really feeling this team. I do love the fact that even though they're in a romantic relationship, during their shot in the opening credits Chelsea looks like she hates Jamus  :funny:
Flick and Gabby - Wow, these two are really in it to win it! I liked how Flick looked like a ninja at the roadblock. They seem to be quite competent and fun racers.
Fliss and Tottie - We barely saw these two, which doesn't bode well for them; they seemed quiet, and the most forgettable of the group. Wonder how they'll fare moving forward.

Also, I am wondering what they're going to do with the opening credits...how long will they be if they have to include all 20 teams?

Looking forward to the next episode. Hopefully the team shown struggling in the preview is a red herring from the editors, otherwise it'd be a foregone conclusion. And even though not all Muslims speak conversational Arabic, I am really curious to see how the Middle Eastern Mates team does in Morocco.

