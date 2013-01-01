Interesting that the OP only included the 10 teams that are part of this mini group. Which is our Group B. It's the group that departed from Melbourne,

Curious how they'll structure the OP once both groups get merged.

At least from this group, casting did try to have very strong FF teams



All teams seems to use the same back-pack.



There's no briefing about there being another set of 10 teams also racing. So merging likely to be a surprise at the start of a leg like stowaway situation from last season.



The challenges were fine.

Level of difficulty for the detours were good.

Sphinx challenge was curious, it was like watching race blinders go into play. Yes, design wise does allow teams to help each other easily. Still amazed by how much teams struggled at this one.

Final clue, was " last team to check-in will be eliminated". The top 4 teams racing to the pit stop was fun. The run to the pit stop was a awesome part, people missing the marked route was another thing.



Promo was focused on the other group racers for tomorrow's episode for leg 1 of our group A, so nothing about what is ahead, or the the COVID impact on production.