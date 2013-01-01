« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 127 times)

2 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5657
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 12:00:02 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 6 Premiere Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5657
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:05:42 AM »
Episode 1 Thoughts

Firstly, that was a pretty solid premiere all things considered! Its good to see TAR Australia going around the world again, the locations the teams visited were pretty awesome and the cinematography was pretty awe-inspiring!

However, I thought a few of the challenges were poorly designed - both the spice task and the sphinx riddle task were poorly designed and allowed for teams to team up and share answers I got bad Season 32 flashbacks!

Also what the hell has happened to the old 4 hour penalty for quitting the Roadblock?? Why did Paul & Rachel only get a 30 minute penalty when they decided to quit the Roadblock? Im not a fan of this at all - a team could easily skip a Roadblock with hardly any penalty! Im also not a fan of trams serving their penalties at the challenge site I think its much more appropriate to serve penalties at the mat!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 