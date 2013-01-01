Episode 1 Thoughts
Firstly, that was a pretty solid premiere all things considered! Its good to see TAR Australia going around the world again, the locations the teams visited were pretty awesome and the cinematography was pretty awe-inspiring!
However, I thought a few of the challenges were poorly designed - both the spice task and the sphinx riddle task were poorly designed and allowed for teams to team up and share answers
I got bad Season 32 flashbacks!
Also
what the hell has happened to the old 4 hour penalty for quitting the Roadblock?? Why did Paul & Rachel only get a 30 minute penalty when they decided to quit the Roadblock? Im not a fan of this at all - a team could easily skip a Roadblock with hardly any penalty! Im also not a fan of trams serving their penalties at the challenge site
I think its much more appropriate to serve penalties at the mat!