Firstly, that was a pretty solid premiere all things considered! Its good to see TAR Australia going around the world again, the locations the teams visited were pretty awesome and the cinematography was pretty awe-inspiring!



However, I thought a few of the challenges were poorly designed - both the spice task and the sphinx riddle task were poorly designed and allowed for teams to team up and share answers I got bad Season 32 flashbacks!



Also what the hell has happened to the old 4 hour penalty for quitting the Roadblock?? Why did Paul & Rachel only get a 30 minute penalty when they decided to quit the Roadblock? Im not a fan of this at all - a team could easily skip a Roadblock with hardly any penalty! Im also not a fan of trams serving their penalties at the challenge site I think its much more appropriate to serve penalties at the mat!