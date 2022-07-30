« previous next »
Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5643
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« on: July 30, 2022, 11:05:13 PM »
FIRST LOOK: Come on an adventure... we're back and this year, we're going all around the world ✈️

The #AmazingRaceAU: All Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y9MiHn-S6Dw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y9MiHn-S6Dw</a>
« Last Edit: August 01, 2022, 01:30:08 AM by BourkieBoy »
Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2022, 11:37:33 PM »
That donkey challenge in Santorini looks like it was cribbed wholesale from a Route Info task on the Chinese (non-Rush) version's visit there, itself a ripoff of a Detour choice from Season 24's Orvieto leg.
Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM »
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?
Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: July 31, 2022, 06:02:07 AM »
Flick & Gabby made it to Mexico based on the promo. (We had only sighting of them from Colombia.)

And this picture is giving me vibe that Holly & Jake were eliminated first from Group B in the Morocco.




Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6304
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: July 31, 2022, 06:22:46 AM »
He's holding a Roadblock clue and I believe the sign behind them say "El Gabon Arte Con La" something. Wonder where it is.
Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6304
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: July 31, 2022, 08:09:57 AM »
Also while we're at it, some stray observations from the promo (going in order of our route):

The pillars appear to be at the Atlas Film Studios in Ouarzazate, Morocco. I think it's safe to say this is Group A (our unsighted Starting Line group) racing. I'm calling them Group A because we see Beau actually there in Australia when he kicks them off while the group we saw didn't have Beau. Hence, Ouarzazate is Leg 1.



Speaking of Morocco, looks like we get a redux of the TAR25 twirl time Detour. You can see Stuart (of Sam & Stuart) spinning his head on the right, and you can see the call sheet listing all 10 teams from Group B on the left of the photo.



I'm actually not sure if we've seen this team at all during the season running in Chefchaouen. Potentially Team #19? Looks like an M/M team.



Flick & Josephine, Flick & Gabby, and Vincent & ? all checking in at the Chefchaouen Pit Stop.







Flick (of Flick & Gabby) performing a Roadblock involving jumping through hoops and walking on fire barefoot. Considering they're wearing cold clothes in the confessional, think it's safe to say it's one of the legs pre-South America.





Ditto for the task where Sam & Stuart are shown guiding a donkey although this definitely looks more like Greece (they're even in the same clothes as when we saw them in Athens).



An on-location confessional from Nara & Glennon. They're not in their cold clothes and their last known sighting was in Colombia so this is probably in one of those legs.



Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: July 31, 2022, 08:49:55 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 31, 2022, 08:09:57 AM

I'm actually not sure if we've seen this team at all during the season running in Chefchaouen. Potentially Team #19? Looks like an M/M team.



Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.



I am pretty sure team from that cap is our mystery team which was sighted waiting at Pit Stop in Chefchaouen.




Regarding Flick & Gabby... Are we sure that cap is from Belize and not Mexico? That scene came right after "Mexico" sign/voice-over in that promo.
Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1103
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: July 31, 2022, 08:57:01 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 31, 2022, 08:09:57 AM
Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.



JetCar is from Antalya, Turkey.

https://jetcarturkiye.com/index.php
Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: July 31, 2022, 12:51:48 PM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?

No, it's already part of the region: the English-speaking West Indies.
Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: July 31, 2022, 12:58:20 PM »
Stuart & Sam are guiding their animal up what looks like the Karavolades Steps.
Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1103
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: July 31, 2022, 01:21:47 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on July 31, 2022, 12:51:48 PM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?

No, it's already part of the region: the English-speaking West Indies.

To elaborate, since Belize was an English colony it's more associated with the Caribbean than Central America.

Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 31, 2022, 08:09:57 AM
Flick & Josephine, Flick & Gabby, and Vincent & ? all checking in at the Chefchaouen Pit Stop.



This looks more like Santorini than our Chefchaouen Pit Stop pic.

Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 31, 2022, 08:09:57 AM
Flick (of Flick & Gabby) performing a Roadblock involving jumping through hoops and walking on fire barefoot. Considering they're wearing cold clothes in the confessional, think it's safe to say it's one of the legs pre-South America.



I'm guessing a reference to The Mummy filmed in Morocco.
Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: July 31, 2022, 02:47:52 PM »
^

Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic say otherwise - which is why West Indies is a more specific term that also encompasses Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.
Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4262
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: August 01, 2022, 03:37:34 AM »
Also want to highlight this shot from the promo, below.

Looks to be the Group A night leg in Marrakesh; most certainly in Morocco.

And the FF team on the left look to be older (but are not Claire & Jodie from Group B). You can see Stuart & Sam and Sam & Alex in the background to the right in the clip. Therefore I'd say this is our missing Team 4 (Older FF) from Group A.

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: August 01, 2022, 04:30:34 AM »
I think it may be Reem & Crystal? It looks like woman with red hat is wearing hijab.
Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4262
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: August 01, 2022, 04:56:55 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 01, 2022, 04:30:34 AM
I think it may be Reem & Crystal? It looks like woman with red hat is wearing hijab.

OoohI dont think thats Reem and Crystal judging from their Instagrams. These women dont look 20-30
Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1103
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: August 01, 2022, 01:42:15 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 31, 2022, 06:22:46 AM
He's holding a Roadblock clue and I believe the sign behind them say "El Gabon Arte Con La" something. Wonder where it is.

Found it!

La Botica de la Abuela Aladdin in Chefchaouen.
El Jabón Arte con la Abuela

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6304
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: August 01, 2022, 06:15:19 PM »
Good eye! Now to bring something back from our Live Sightings:





He's holding a Roadblock clue with a visible Hours of Operation and a team that appears to be them was just standing at the Pit Stop on the same leg. Potential penalty?  :duno:
Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: August 01, 2022, 07:36:08 PM »
Right before Xunantunich is Ara(c)hova from Season 29: Strangers' Edition.
Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5643
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:10:02 AM »
We're about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime! 🌎

The #AmazingRaceAU: Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1489886988091156
Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53146
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:41:08 AM »
YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING!!

I am so amazed with all your skills and incredible finds. With still a bit of suspense to come!

RFF DETECTION ROCKS!




 :cheer: :ghug: :cheer:
Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:10:53 AM »
So in the start of the new promo it really looks like Flick & Josephine and Claire and Jodie were starting in the same group which means we really have another older FF team in the other group (which we originally assumed to be Claire and Jodie). So we have 8 FF / 7 MF / 4 MM teams so far and we are missing only 1 team.

Do we know from which countries are snowy mountain scene and the scene of Flick/Josephine injury from the promo?
Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6304
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:45:54 AM »
Just some isolated promo shots:

Confirmation that the first Starting Line with Beau present was in Melbourne:


I'm not sure who this is. The woman seems to be Holly but I'm not sure about the guy at the back unless it's a local? It's weird for them to be in this group though since we never saw them at the Sydney starting line? Unless this is one of Morgan & Lil lol.



Chelsea & Jamus and Flick & Gabby in what appears to be Colombia:



Heath & Toni checking in at a Pit Stop:



Claire & Jodi checking in at a Pit Stop:



Sam & Alex lost somewhere - this looks to be Morocco as they are wearing the same clothes they had on in the night shots.



Unknown snowy area - perhaps someone with better geographical knowledge can identify the place? Included the background shots for coverage:







Flick & Josephine injured:



A zipline task:



A jumping off a cliff task:



A task involving diving:



Mori & Pako at the skydiving task?

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1103
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:16:35 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 07:45:54 AM
Unknown snowy area - perhaps someone with better geographical knowledge can identify the place? Included the background shots for coverage:



Parasparopagraho mentioned earlier that this is Arachova.
