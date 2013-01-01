Also while we're at it, some stray observations from the promo (going in order of our route):The pillars appear to be at the. I think it's safe to say this is Group A (our unsighted Starting Line group) racing. I'm calling them Group A because we see Beau actually there in Australia when he kicks them off while the group we saw didn't have Beau. Hence,Speaking of Morocco, looks like we get a redux of the TAR25 twirl time Detour. You can see Stuart (of Sam & Stuart) spinning his head on the right, and you can see the call sheet listing all 10 teams from Group B on the left of the photo.I'm actually not sure if we've seen this team at all during the season running in Chefchaouen. Potentially Team #19? Looks like an M/M team.Flick & Josephine, Flick & Gabby, and Vincent & ? all checking in at the Chefchaouen Pit Stop.Flick (of Flick & Gabby) performing a Roadblock involving jumping through hoops and walking on fire barefoot. Considering they're wearing cold clothes in the confessional, think it's safe to say it's one of the legs pre-South America.Ditto for the task where Sam & Stuart are shown guiding a donkey although this definitely looks more like Greece (they're even in the same clothes as when we saw them in Athens).An on-location confessional from Nara & Glennon. They're not in their cold clothes and their last known sighting was in Colombia so this is probably in one of those legs.Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.