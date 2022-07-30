« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread  (Read 631 times)

TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« on: July 30, 2022, 11:05:13 PM »
FIRST LOOK: Come on an adventure... we're back and this year, we're going all around the world ✈️

The #AmazingRaceAU: All Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y9MiHn-S6Dw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y9MiHn-S6Dw</a>
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2022, 11:37:33 PM »
That donkey challenge in Santorini looks like it was cribbed wholesale from a Route Info task on the Chinese (non-Rush) version's visit there, itself a ripoff of a Detour choice from Season 24's Orvieto leg.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM »
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 AM »
Flick & Gabby made it to Mexico based on the promo. (We had only sighting of them from Colombia.)

And this picture is giving me vibe that Holly & Jake were eliminated first from Group B in the Morocco.




Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:22:46 AM »
He's holding a Roadblock clue and I believe the sign behind them say "El Gabon Arte Con La" something. Wonder where it is.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM »
Also while we're at it, some stray observations from the promo (going in order of our route):

The pillars appear to be at the Atlas Film Studios in Ouarzazate, Morocco. I think it's safe to say this is Group A (our unsighted Starting Line group) racing. I'm calling them Group A because we see Beau actually there in Australia when he kicks them off while the group we saw didn't have Beau. Hence, Ouarzazate is Leg 1.



Speaking of Morocco, looks like we get a redux of the TAR25 twirl time Detour. You can see Stuart (of Sam & Stuart) spinning his head on the right, and you can see the call sheet listing all 10 teams from Group B on the left of the photo.



I'm actually not sure if we've seen this team at all during the season running in Chefchaouen. Potentially Team #19? Looks like an M/M team.



Flick & Josephine, Flick & Gabby, and Vincent & ? all checking in at the Chefchaouen Pit Stop.







Flick (of Flick & Gabby) performing a Roadblock involving jumping through hoops and walking on fire barefoot. Considering they're wearing cold clothes in the confessional, think it's safe to say it's one of the legs pre-South America.





Ditto for the task where Sam & Stuart are shown guiding a donkey although this definitely looks more like Greece (they're even in the same clothes as when we saw them in Athens).



An on-location confessional from Nara & Glennon. They're not in their cold clothes and their last known sighting was in Colombia so this is probably in one of those legs.



Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.

Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:49:55 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM

I'm actually not sure if we've seen this team at all during the season running in Chefchaouen. Potentially Team #19? Looks like an M/M team.



Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.



I am pretty sure team from that cap is our mystery team which was sighted waiting at Pit Stop in Chefchaouen.




Regarding Flick & Gabby... Are we sure that cap is from Belize and not Mexico? That scene came right after "Mexico" sign/voice-over in that promo.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:57:01 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM
Flick (of Flick & Gabby?) seen driving in a Roadblock. We never saw them in what is now believed to be the Final 8 second Belize leg so this might be in the first Belize leg.



JetCar is from Antalya, Turkey.

https://jetcarturkiye.com/index.php
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:51:48 PM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?

No, it's already part of the region: the English-speaking West Indies.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:58:20 PM »
Stuart & Sam are guiding their animal up what looks like the Karavolades Steps.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:21:47 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 12:51:48 PM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 30, 2022, 11:53:16 PM
This promo mentions both Belize and the Caribbean. Could we be missing a Caribbean country in between Turkey and Colombia?

No, it's already part of the region: the English-speaking West Indies.

To elaborate, since Belize was an English colony it's more associated with the Caribbean than Central America.

Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM
Flick & Josephine, Flick & Gabby, and Vincent & ? all checking in at the Chefchaouen Pit Stop.



This looks more like Santorini than our Chefchaouen Pit Stop pic.

Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 08:09:57 AM
Flick (of Flick & Gabby) performing a Roadblock involving jumping through hoops and walking on fire barefoot. Considering they're wearing cold clothes in the confessional, think it's safe to say it's one of the legs pre-South America.



I'm guessing a reference to The Mummy filmed in Morocco.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:47:52 PM »
^

Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic say otherwise - which is why West Indies is a more specific term that also encompasses Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:37:34 AM »
Also want to highlight this shot from the promo, below.

Looks to be the Group A night leg in Marrakesh; most certainly in Morocco.

And the FF team on the left look to be older (but are not Claire & Jodie from Group B). You can see Stuart & Sam and Sam & Alex in the background to the right in the clip. Therefore I'd say this is our missing Team 4 (Older FF) from Group A.

Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:30:34 AM »
I think it may be Reem & Crystal? It looks like woman with red hat is wearing hijab.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:56:55 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:30:34 AM
I think it may be Reem & Crystal? It looks like woman with red hat is wearing hijab.

OoohI dont think thats Reem and Crystal judging from their Instagrams. These women dont look 20-30
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:42:15 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 06:22:46 AM
He's holding a Roadblock clue and I believe the sign behind them say "El Gabon Arte Con La" something. Wonder where it is.

Found it!

La Botica de la Abuela Aladdin in Chefchaouen.
El Jabón Arte con la Abuela

Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:15:19 PM »
Good eye! Now to bring something back from our Live Sightings:





He's holding a Roadblock clue with a visible Hours of Operation and a team that appears to be them was just standing at the Pit Stop on the same leg. Potential penalty?  :duno:
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:36:08 PM »
Right before Xunantunich is Ara(c)hova from Season 29: Strangers' Edition.
