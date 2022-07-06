« previous next »
CUSA1: Ep 3: "Declarations of Independence" (7/20/2022)

CUSA1: Ep 3: "Declarations of Independence" (7/20/2022)
A POWERFUL DUO STARTS TO RAISE SUSPICIONS AND LACK OF CHEMISTRY BETWEEN A MISMATCHED TEAM PUTS THEIR GAME IN SERIOUS DANGER, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 ON CBS



Declarations of Independence  Loyalties are tested as a powerful duo starts to raise suspicions among alliances. Meanwhile, the lack of chemistry between a new team of mismatched challengers puts their game in serious danger, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 3: "Declarations of Independence" (7/20/2022)
The Challenge: USA - Declarations of Independence (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TDyJlqZH8x4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TDyJlqZH8x4</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 3: "Declarations of Independence" (7/20/2022)
The Challenge: USA - Declarations of Independence (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LPqPc5gg0xE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LPqPc5gg0xE</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 3: "Declarations of Independence" (7/20/2022)
Location of the first task of the episode already confirmed:

The white tower in the background is the Space Tower, located in the Parque de la Ciudad of the city of Buenos Aires. In that area were hosted the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.




"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
