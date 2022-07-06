A POWERFUL DUO STARTS TO RAISE SUSPICIONS AND LACK OF CHEMISTRY BETWEEN A MISMATCHED TEAM PUTS THEIR GAME IN SERIOUS DANGER, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 ON CBS

Declarations of Independence  Loyalties are tested as a powerful duo starts to raise suspicions among alliances. Meanwhile, the lack of chemistry between a new team of mismatched challengers puts their game in serious danger, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.