Author Topic: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!  (Read 359 times)

CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
THE CHALLENGE: USA PREMIERE PREVIEW

 A behind-the-scenes look at THE CHALLENGE: USA, an all-new edition of MTV's hit reality global franchise, which will air for the first time ever on CBS. 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced for the chance to win $500,000 and a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP. The 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA airs Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3u8Fu-3enQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3u8Fu-3enQ</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge"
The FIRST THREE MINUTES of The Challenge: USA

TJ stops by the house to let the challengers know what they can expect on this season of The Challenge: USA. #TheChallengeUSA premieres WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on CBS.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G934MjScS2g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G934MjScS2g</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Feel free to discuss the first episode during and after the show here. Enjoy!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Commentary and comments welcome!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Just watched to see the Amazing Race representatives, (got no prior clue who the others are besides Enzo and Tyson, unfortunately), and it definitely gives off a Tough As Nails + Big Brother premise. I'm actually surprised none of the Tough As Nails contestants were cast for this show, but insisted on casting from Love Island. Their everyday-man physical strength and tight-knit collaboration would've been such a unique contrast and brought more attention to that series.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Love that idea Rachel. It would have made for a better show than using so many BB/Love Island players.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
The location for the first task was this one: Ingeniero Huergo Av. 723. The building used to belong to one of phone companies operating in Buenos Aires and it was left empty some years ago.



Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Also notice that the entrance of the building looks similar to the one where the competitors arrive at the beginning of the episode.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
I also recognized another location presented at the beginning of the episode: the Presidente Perón Stadium, home of the Racing Club soccer team, in the city of Avellaneda, on the province of Buenos Aires; that is located only 15 minutes distance from the location of the first task.



Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Pretty good episode and I liked how they explained everyone's backstory incase people didn't watch any of the four feeder shows.  Definitely refreshing so far, I've been finding the MTV main series to be getting pretty stale for the past 2-3 seasons.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 10:03:52 AM
I also recognized another location presented at the beginning of the episode: the Presidente Perón Stadium, home of the Racing Club soccer team, in the city of Avellaneda, on the province of Buenos Aires; that is located only 15 minutes distance from the location of the first task.





I'm really liking how they're filming in a lot of urban areas this season tbh! its been a while since the main series has really done something like this
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
The white tower in the background is the Space Tower, located in the Parque de la Ciudad of the city of Buenos Aires. In that area were hosted the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.



