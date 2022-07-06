THE CHALLENGE: USA PREMIERE PREVIEW



A behind-the-scenes look at THE CHALLENGE: USA, an all-new edition of MTV's hit reality global franchise, which will air for the first time ever on CBS. 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced for the chance to win $500,000 and a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP. The 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA airs Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



