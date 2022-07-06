« previous next »
Author Topic: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!  (Read 170 times)

CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
THE CHALLENGE: USA PREMIERE PREVIEW

 A behind-the-scenes look at THE CHALLENGE: USA, an all-new edition of MTV's hit reality global franchise, which will air for the first time ever on CBS. 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced for the chance to win $500,000 and a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP. The 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA airs Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3u8Fu-3enQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3u8Fu-3enQ</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge"
The FIRST THREE MINUTES of The Challenge: USA

TJ stops by the house to let the challengers know what they can expect on this season of The Challenge: USA. #TheChallengeUSA premieres WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on CBS.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G934MjScS2g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G934MjScS2g</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Feel free to discuss the first episode during and after the show here. Enjoy!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Commentary and comments welcome!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 1: "The United States of Challenge" (7/6/2022) LIVE DISCUSSIONS HERE!
Just watched to see the Amazing Race representatives, (got no prior clue who the others are besides Enzo and Tyson, unfortunately), and it definitely gives off a Tough As Nails + Big Brother premise. I'm actually surprised none of the Tough As Nails contestants were cast for this show, but insisted on casting from Love Island. Their everyday-man physical strength and tight-knit collaboration would've been such a unique contrast and brought more attention to that series.
