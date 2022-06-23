« previous next »
TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #25 on: June 23, 2022, 08:15:39 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on June 23, 2022, 06:15:37 PM
Is anyone here actually watching the show live from a Nielsen household?
I watch the show when it premieres. I'm assuming that I am part of Nielsen's census here in the Central Time Zone (Chicago).

OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #26 on: June 23, 2022, 11:14:07 PM
I think this season has 12 episodes.
This is my speculation:

September 21st: Episode 1 in Germany | Season Premiere
September 28th: Episode 2 in Austria (90-Minutes)
October 5th: Episode 3 in Italy
October 12th: Episode 4 in Italy
October 19th: Episode 5 in Jordan
October 26th: Episode 6 in Jordan
November 2nd: Episode 7 in Andorra
November 9th: Episode 8 in France
November 16th: Episode 9 in Spain
November 23rd: Episode 10 in Spain
November 30th: Episode 11 in Iceland
December 7th: Episode 12 in United States | Season Finale

This schedule fits perfectly with the premiere on September 21st with a 12-week run and concluding with the finale on December 7th.
If this season was only 10 or 11 episodes, I think CBS would have waited a week or two to premiere it later.

This also fits if Survivor has a 13 episode season, which if it follows seasons 41 and 42, it probably will.
So Survivor would begin with a 2-hour premiere on September 21st and finish with a 3-hour finale on December 14th. The Survivor finale always gets its own night to itself, so that fits with TAR ending the week prior.

This also fits with the potential schedule of The Real Love Boat premiering on October 5th with a 10-week run and concluding with the finale on December 7th; the same day the TAR finale would air, as well as 1-week prior to the Survivor finale.

All other recent CBS reality TV programs have run for 10 episodes:
Tough as Nails has run for 10 episodes for all three seasons it has been on the air.
Beyond the Edge ran for 10 episodes.
Come Dance With Me ran for 10 episodes.

So it makes sense if The Real Love Boat also runs for 10 episodes as well.
Putting this all together, it matches with my above speculated schedule.
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #27 on: June 24, 2022, 04:44:55 AM
How annoying that theyve swapped it from what was originally reported. TAR should be on 9-10 every Wednesday as they originally released. What a pity! Wish it was just for the Love Boat premiere!
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #28 on: June 24, 2022, 05:44:58 AM
I mean it would not be season of TAR if there was no last minute change in filming/airing schedule.
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #29 on: June 24, 2022, 08:16:43 AM
Just proving once again, as with the mere 3 people representing it on The Challenge, that CBS doesn't care about TAR. I feel foolish to think they'd ever actually put it right after their precious Survivor.
TheRabbi

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #30 on: June 24, 2022, 10:25:08 AM
Quote from: Maanca on June 24, 2022, 08:16:43 AM
Just proving once again, as with the mere 3 people representing it on The Challenge, that CBS doesn't care about TAR. I feel foolish to think they'd ever actually put it right after their precious Survivor.

Yeah they don't care about TAR which is why they are filming 2 seasons this year, hired a charter plane for multiple seasons, put it on the fall schedule for the first time in years, and championed it after the covid shutdown when it could have so easily been canceled.
angelbaby09

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #31 on: June 24, 2022, 10:41:30 AM
i hope TAR has better rating this season and we will have 2 seasons per year
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #32 on: June 24, 2022, 11:23:07 AM
Let's all look on the bright side.

We are ON the fall schedule which has not been the case in several near seasons.

We have another TAR going out soon.

I think CBS recognizes TAR's ability to do well in many time slots.

Let's CELEBRATE our good news as well as sighing over the 10PM.

BUT I too think that's a poor decision as MANY families love to watch this WITH their children. It has countless points for Teaching: places, maps, teamwork...and so much more.

But we will hold down our time slot AND raise the bar in rewatches...so all should be good.
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #33 on: June 24, 2022, 11:46:53 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 24, 2022, 11:23:07 AM
Let's all look on the bright side.

We are ON the fall schedule which has not been the case in several near seasons.

We have another TAR going out soon.

I think CBS recognizes TAR's ability to do well in many time slots.

Let's CELEBRATE our good news as well as sighing over the 10PM.

BUT I too think that's a poor decision as MANY families love to watch this WITH their children. It has countless points for Teaching: places, maps, teamwork...and so much more.

But we will hold down our time slot AND raise the bar in rewatches...so all should be good.


Very true, let's make sure to record and rewatch for a +7 boost and get onto Paramount for even more on demand viewership. So thrilled Race is back in the Fall and filming for 35 is also happening in Oct-Nov. Yippee!
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #34 on: June 24, 2022, 04:37:47 PM
One could say that CBS is trying to push viewers to use Paramount +, which would allow families to view shows at a convenient time.  CBS has moved two series that originally aired on its linear network to Paramount +, (Seal Team and Blood and Treasure), and is creating new content for that service as well.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #35 on: June 25, 2022, 06:22:45 AM
:conf:
 :conf:
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #36 on: August 23, 2022, 10:30:28 PM
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #37 on: Today at 02:24:55 PM
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/cbs-real-love-boat-paramount-plus-1235251048/

YIPPEE, great news for Amazing Race!

The Real Love Boat has been moved to Paramount+ streaming airing only, and Race has been moved up to the 9-10 slot on Wednesdays from Episode 7, the slot we originally had, for the remainder of the season.

Exactly where it should be! I hope this can boost ratings to the levels of 33 last season, which were quite good!
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #38 on: Today at 02:34:06 PM
YAY! We can enjoy the latter half of the season at a sensible hour!  :conf:

CBS did it to try to force an audience for another dime-a-dozen dating show, but it obviously wasn't working like they hoped.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #39 on: Today at 06:16:44 PM
This just made me so happy. Time wise it doesn't change for me.
Still technically 11pm for me, DST ending, change my time gap to ET, and if you use the live stream links thread, you've seen me rambling a bit about these things, the last few weeks, including how terrible that Love Boat show is.
Joberio

Re: TAR 34 AIRING Times and Schedule SPECULATION
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:47:48 PM
