I think this season has 12 episodes.

This is my speculation:



September 21st: Episode 1 in Germany | Season Premiere

September 28th: Episode 2 in Austria (90-Minutes)

October 5th: Episode 3 in Italy

October 12th: Episode 4 in Italy

October 19th: Episode 5 in Jordan

October 26th: Episode 6 in Jordan

November 2nd: Episode 7 in Andorra

November 9th: Episode 8 in France

November 16th: Episode 9 in Spain

November 23rd: Episode 10 in Spain

November 30th: Episode 11 in Iceland

December 7th: Episode 12 in United States | Season Finale



This schedule fits perfectly with the premiere on September 21st with a 12-week run and concluding with the finale on December 7th.

If this season was only 10 or 11 episodes, I think CBS would have waited a week or two to premiere it later.



This also fits if Survivor has a 13 episode season, which if it follows seasons 41 and 42, it probably will.

So Survivor would begin with a 2-hour premiere on September 21st and finish with a 3-hour finale on December 14th. The Survivor finale always gets its own night to itself, so that fits with TAR ending the week prior.



This also fits with the potential schedule of The Real Love Boat premiering on October 5th with a 10-week run and concluding with the finale on December 7th; the same day the TAR finale would air, as well as 1-week prior to the Survivor finale.



All other recent CBS reality TV programs have run for 10 episodes:

Tough as Nails has run for 10 episodes for all three seasons it has been on the air.

Beyond the Edge ran for 10 episodes.

Come Dance With Me ran for 10 episodes.



So it makes sense if The Real Love Boat also runs for 10 episodes as well.

Putting this all together, it matches with my above speculated schedule.