This one's a shot in the dark, but when I was searching the #AmazingRaceCanada hashtag, the random section brought this post up that caught my eye - https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ftLRFguNM/Craig Ramsay & Catherine Wreford Ledlow
craigramsayfit - Officially submitted the application for @catherinewreford & I to be considered for season 8 of @amazingracecda 🇨🇦
Please wish us luck 🙏🏼🤞🏼
#teambroadway #teamcathandcraig #amazingracecanada #braincancer #craigramsay #catherinewrefordledlow
-He's a pseudo-celebrity. That always betters someone's chances to be cast.
-The post is from 2020 but casting would have pulled from applications then. Their hair looks pretty much the same in recent posts
-Cancer backstory. That's a common hook for teams
-Neither has posted since mid-April
-The shoe colour coordination, lol