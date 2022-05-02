« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)  (Read 3476 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3312
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #25 on: May 02, 2022, 04:36:42 PM »


Team 1 appears to be First Nations. Her fanny pack looks decorated with orange feathers, and her backpack is the colour as well. Those are the symbol for "Every Child Matters" after the past year's mass grave discoveries at residential schools.
« Last Edit: May 02, 2022, 04:51:54 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6187
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #26 on: May 04, 2022, 05:00:21 PM »
So with our latest finding of what might have been Leg 2 with 9 cars in the parking lot for 9 teams, it's pretty clear that there are only 9 in our most recent leg (Leg 3). Can we now use this post in Live Sightings to refer to our teams from here on out? :)

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,37336.msg1309219.html#msg1309219

We definitely won't see one of them on the course ever, but everyone else is still fair game.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3389
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #27 on: May 04, 2022, 06:45:40 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 04, 2022, 05:00:21 PM
So with our latest finding of what might have been Leg 2 with 9 cars in the parking lot for 9 teams, it's pretty clear that there are only 9 in our most recent leg (Leg 3). Can we now use this post in Live Sightings to refer to our teams from here on out? :)

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,37336.msg1309219.html#msg1309219

We definitely won't see one of them on the course ever, but everyone else is still fair game.

The first post of the contestant thread is updated. 9 teams and 1 missing from Leg 1.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3312
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:50:03 PM »
This one's a shot in the dark, but when I was searching the #AmazingRaceCanada hashtag, the random section brought this post up that caught my eye - https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ftLRFguNM/

craigramsayfit - Officially submitted the application for @catherinewreford & I to be considered for season 8 of @amazingracecda 🇨🇦
Please wish us luck 🙏🏼🤞🏼
#teambroadway #teamcathandcraig #amazingracecanada #braincancer #craigramsay #catherinewrefordledlow

-He's a pseudo-celebrity. That always betters someone's chances to be cast.
-The post is from 2020 but casting would have pulled from applications then. Their hair looks pretty much the same in recent posts
-Cancer backstory. That's a common hook for teams
-Neither has posted since mid-April
-The shoe colour coordination, lol

« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:50 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3389
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:01:03 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:50:03 PM
This one's a shot in the dark, but when I was searching the #AmazingRaceCanada hashtag, the random section brought this post up that caught my eye - https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ftLRFguNM/

craigramsayfit - Officially submitted the application for @catherinewreford & I to be considered for season 8 of @amazingracecda 🇨🇦
Please wish us luck 🙏🏼🤞🏼
#teambroadway #teamcathandcraig #amazingracecanada #braincancer #craigramsay #catherinewrefordledlow

-He's a pseudo-celebrity. That always betters someone's chances to be cast.
-The post is from 2020 but casting would have pulled from applications then. Their hair looks pretty much the same in recent posts
-Cancer backstory. That's a common hook for teams
-Neither has posted since mid-April
-The shoe colour coordination, lol



I can see it. The colors match.Red and blue are their colors :funny:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:04:43 PM »
And it looks like he is part of the LGBTQ family so it would match with the flag on his bag!
I think it's them!!!  :conf: :conf:
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3312
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:05:59 PM »
Ah. Yes he is, I forgot about that.
Logged

Offline Max K

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:50:36 PM »
Looks like Craig is taking a month off to:

Hi all!
The human connection is the best connection.
Every spring I like to take a month and or so to disconnect to connect.  Meaning, I will be taking a little break from socials for a few weeks.
Much love to you all and see you online again shortly. xoxo

Posted April 19 on FB
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:35:54 PM »
On April 19th Catherine also recently made this post talking about taking a social media break.

Quote
"Spring is here (well sort of😬) and its time for me to take a quick break from social media. Need to connect more with my loved ones! See you online again soon!!"

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CciZO1Yr7Ky/

I'd say it's them. Huge coincidence if not.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 