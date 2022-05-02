« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 6768 times)

1 Member and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #50 on: May 02, 2022, 11:10:58 PM »
Contestant holding area.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #51 on: May 04, 2022, 11:48:49 AM »
Credit to Heather on FB

Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #52 on: May 04, 2022, 11:54:22 AM »
Comment:

I wondered why all those matching cars were at Westcastle!
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52740
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #53 on: May 05, 2022, 06:57:27 AM »
some more info on filming in Lethbridge.Various texts on FB  Via our friend in FB:


"It's really cool to see a film crew set up in Lethbridge!!!"

 They're filming on highway 3. >> the bridge

 The river is called "Old Man River"

The Highway 3 (Crowsnest Highway) bridge overlooks the Lethbridge High Level Train Bridge. Very picturesque with a large parking lot nearby for potential production crew staging.

 talk of the matching cars in Lethbridge, as well as Pincher Creek.
 (May 4)
"Pretty cool that Amazing Race Canada was in Pincher/Waterton!"



Various posts:
 Ahh all those were parked at Murrays chevy for so long, was wondering why so many of the same color/vehicle were ordered!!!
yes thats what my friend said when she was in Lethbridge awhile back and seen them parked there lol
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #54 on: May 05, 2022, 03:05:10 PM »
Crew just posted photos from Calgary Airport, so they're flying shortly
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Online jeanyesbc

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #55 on: May 07, 2022, 02:02:40 AM »
Team 8 m + ? is the guy from team 1- red backpack, bright blue runners
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #56 on: May 07, 2022, 02:45:56 AM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #57 on: May 07, 2022, 05:04:30 PM »
Kelowna!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw

Teams are off to a paragliding Roadblock.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3328
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #58 on: May 07, 2022, 06:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2022, 05:04:30 PM
Kelowna!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw

Teams are off to a paragliding Roadblock.

"Who's Up First?"
Logged

Offline Max K

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #59 on: May 07, 2022, 08:26:05 PM »
on facebook Daniel Haney
https://www.facebook.com/dan.haney.5

"Our favourite place in Vernon - Davidson Farms. It just happens that those stations set up in front are awaiting Canada s amazing race contestants!"

Two photos with 7 tables set up in front of store - Davidson Orchards Country Village, Adventure Bay

don't know how to attach photos yet
« Last Edit: May 07, 2022, 08:41:02 PM by Max K »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #60 on: May 07, 2022, 08:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Max K on May 07, 2022, 08:26:05 PM
on facebook Daniel Haney
https://www.facebook.com/dan.haney.5

"Our favourite place in Vernon - Davidson Farms. It just happens that those stations set up in front are awaiting Canada s amazing race contestants!"

Two photos with 7 tables set up in front of store - Davidson
Orchards Country Village, Adventure Bay

don't know how to attach photos yet



Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Jjw26

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #61 on: May 07, 2022, 08:41:39 PM »
From Kalishandra Weselowski on Snapchat: "'Amazing Race' filming at the orchard. Contestants have to make apple pies 🥧"
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #62 on: May 07, 2022, 10:06:31 PM »
Credit to Dan S

We went to Davison Orchards Country Village today.  Vernon.
😳😲  They were filming The Amazing Race.  The contestants were making apple pies.  Kinda exciting - lol.

Competitors apple pie making station. We just saw two teams arrive and leave before we left.


Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #63 on: May 08, 2022, 12:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2022, 05:04:30 PM
Kelowna!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw

Teams are off to a paragliding Roadblock.

Kelowna Arrival was Friday!

More FB Comments:

They also ended up at Sovereign Lake at 11.30am as they were all driving up Silverstar Road and I saw the flag at the turn off up there. No one believed me it was The Amazing Race.

They were at Davison Orchard yesterday doing a challenge

They were in Oyama yesterday too

« Last Edit: May 08, 2022, 06:26:29 PM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 AM »
London...
Ontario

https://twitter.com/JAMS0330/status/1524404568288858114

Call me crazy but I think they are filming Amazing Race Canada on Richmond and King right now #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCDA?
11:02 AM EDT · May 11, 2022

This intersection is just outside the train station.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 PM »
Credit to Jill K from FB

So many interesting sights on our late afternoon walk today
From frog love to new Trilliums to the  filming of Amazing Race Canada!!





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:53 PM by Leafsfan »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3328
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 PM »
Reply: "neither did I until I put 2 and 2 together. Apparently some scenes at Western too!"

(University of Western Ontario)
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:37:11 AM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:06:54 AM »
Belleville train station

https://twitter.com/Andy417/status/1524747051715551235

Not everyday you notice the Amazing Race Canada being filmed. Saw the participants get off the train and run to cars waiting for them

9:43 AM EDT · May 12, 2022
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:36:23 AM »
Credit to Grace Nyman

Amazing Race Canada filming today at the Armoury in Picton.  Contestants are required to make bath bombs that work.



Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:37:41 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 10:13:14 AM
London...
Ontario

https://twitter.com/JAMS0330/status/1524404568288858114

Call me crazy but I think they are filming Amazing Race Canada on Richmond and King right now #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCDA?
11:02 AM EDT · May 11, 2022

This intersection is just outside the train station.

Reply thread incoming.

https://twitter.com/pjrplan/status/1524694777421348864

I am pretty sure the crew and contestants were in Union Station (Toronto) this morning at 6am.
6:15 AM EDT · May 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/ianduke_exe/status/1524719190162255874

Caught them outside the Royal York (Toronto hotel outside Union Station) last night. Clue envelope was a dead giveaway!

7:52 AM EDT · May 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/pjrplan/status/1524730679392706563

They just got off the train in Belleville (8:38am, May 12th).
8:38 AM EDT · May 12, 2022
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:54:19 AM »
Lots of Facebook Comments:

all in one train but 2 times groups. 8 teams all together

I can imagine. In total there are about 7 teams


Credit to Mari B via FB


Credit to Linda A


Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3328
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:42:26 PM »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3418
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:36:00 PM »
They are at sandbanks filming as well

Credit Ryan T via FB
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3328
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:30:45 PM »
Credit: Emma W on Facebook

Went to the beach today and they were  filming  the check in at the end of an episode of Amazing Race Canada. There were also miles of dead zebra mussel shells a few inches thick and some of my favourite dune plant species.

Sandbanks Provincial Park is the Pit Stop. Looks like Jon and a greeter on the right.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:31 PM by Maanca »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 