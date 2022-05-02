« previous next »
TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFBNBXLhdS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=  :ghug: aerial view...very many people stopped what they were doing just to see the race.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Contestant holding area.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Credit to Heather on FB

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Comment:

I wondered why all those matching cars were at Westcastle!
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
some more info on filming in Lethbridge.Various texts on FB  Via our friend in FB:


"It's really cool to see a film crew set up in Lethbridge!!!"

 They're filming on highway 3. >> the bridge

 The river is called "Old Man River"

The Highway 3 (Crowsnest Highway) bridge overlooks the Lethbridge High Level Train Bridge. Very picturesque with a large parking lot nearby for potential production crew staging.

 talk of the matching cars in Lethbridge, as well as Pincher Creek.
 (May 4)
"Pretty cool that Amazing Race Canada was in Pincher/Waterton!"



Various posts:
 Ahh all those were parked at Murrays chevy for so long, was wondering why so many of the same color/vehicle were ordered!!!
yes thats what my friend said when she was in Lethbridge awhile back and seen them parked there lol
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Crew just posted photos from Calgary Airport, so they're flying shortly
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
Team 8 m + ? is the guy from team 1- red backpack, bright blue runners
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here
