Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 5123 times)

Contestant holding area.
Credit to Heather on FB

Comment:

I wondered why all those matching cars were at Westcastle!
some more info on filming in Lethbridge.Various texts on FB  Via our friend in FB:


"It's really cool to see a film crew set up in Lethbridge!!!"

 They're filming on highway 3. >> the bridge

 The river is called "Old Man River"

The Highway 3 (Crowsnest Highway) bridge overlooks the Lethbridge High Level Train Bridge. Very picturesque with a large parking lot nearby for potential production crew staging.

 talk of the matching cars in Lethbridge, as well as Pincher Creek.
 (May 4)
"Pretty cool that Amazing Race Canada was in Pincher/Waterton!"



Various posts:
 Ahh all those were parked at Murrays chevy for so long, was wondering why so many of the same color/vehicle were ordered!!!
yes thats what my friend said when she was in Lethbridge awhile back and seen them parked there lol
Crew just posted photos from Calgary Airport, so they're flying shortly
Team 8 m + ? is the guy from team 1- red backpack, bright blue runners
Kelowna!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw

Teams are off to a paragliding Roadblock.
"Who's Up First?"
on facebook Daniel Haney
https://www.facebook.com/dan.haney.5

"Our favourite place in Vernon - Davidson Farms. It just happens that those stations set up in front are awaiting Canada s amazing race contestants!"

Two photos with 7 tables set up in front of store - Davidson Orchards Country Village, Adventure Bay

don't know how to attach photos yet
From Kalishandra Weselowski on Snapchat: "'Amazing Race' filming at the orchard. Contestants have to make apple pies 🥧"
Credit to Dan S

We went to Davison Orchards Country Village today.  Vernon.
😳😲  They were filming The Amazing Race.  The contestants were making apple pies.  Kinda exciting - lol.

Competitors apple pie making station. We just saw two teams arrive and leave before we left.


