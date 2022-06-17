« previous next »
TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 02:41:41 PM
So the team whose identities went undetected are Sisters.
Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 02:43:29 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 17, 2022, 02:41:41 PM
So the team who went undetected were sisters.
No, that team that was posted is the Filipina girls I'm pretty sure.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 02:44:47 PM
Eh, could've sworn that the Asian-Canadian girls were unrelated friends.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 03:01:20 PM
Yeah, they are
Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 03:03:55 PM
NVM
Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 03:58:25 PM
Looks like there is in fact only ten teams. Their Instagram page just made a post with 10 teams acting like that's the whole cast.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:01:27 PM
Huh. Guess we confused someone for an 11th team, then.

Maybe one of the four seen in the final leg was a decoy or that'll be a lot of NELs
stunami

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:06:54 PM
Wait who is the sister team from Alberta?

If its only 10 teams, my guess is Montreal is starting line + 1 task and Lethbridge is the rest of leg 1
Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:10:03 PM
Quote from: stunami on June 17, 2022, 04:06:54 PM
Wait who is the sister team from Alberta?

If its only 10 teams, my guess is Montreal is starting line + 1 task and Lethbridge is the rest of leg 1
Pretty sure the Filipinas are sisters. They're definitely from Alberta at the very least.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:10:51 PM
No, the Timeline says that they're blood-unrelated friends.
Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 17, 2022, 04:10:51 PM
No, the Timeline says that they're blood-unrelated friends.
Then who we think are the Filipinas is wrong.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:13:24 PM
Sisters don't always have to be biological. One could be adopted. A bunch of the cast is following them, so chances are it's right.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on June 17, 2022, 03:58:25 PM
Looks like there is in fact only ten teams. Their Instagram page just made a post with 10 teams acting like that's the whole cast.

So Leg 1 & Leg 2 back to back NELs? then KOR in Leg 6... and probably another NEL/KOR later to have F4 teams in final leg.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:24:33 PM
So by the relationships and hometowns, we pretty much nailed it with the ID's. The one mystery partner is Durrell's uncle.

Gotta say, also...

Show content
This is a great year for Asian sisters on TAR. Korean ones on US and Filipina ones on Canada both making the finale (assuming they're not a decoy)
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 04:51:16 PM
Quote from: Maanca on June 17, 2022, 04:13:24 PM
Sisters don't always have to be biological. One could be adopted. A bunch of the cast is following them, so chances are it's right.

Then the Timeline needs updating.
stunami

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 06:31:13 PM
I'm really confuse with the timeline of us having 10 teams on leg 3... (the only logical explanation is that Montreal is not a full leg but like Toronto in Season 7)

But also about having a final 4.... like 40% of the cast made the finale lol that seems like a lot
Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 07:06:57 PM
Quote from: stunami on June 17, 2022, 06:31:13 PM
I'm really confuse with the timeline of us having 10 teams on leg 3... (the only logical explanation is that Montreal is not a full leg but like Toronto in Season 7)

But also about having a final 4.... like 40% of the cast made the finale lol that seems like a lot
I can't really speak for the opening legs, but as for the last part, it could be a mid-leg elimination a la TAR25 and TAR26.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 17, 2022, 08:01:06 PM
Leg 1 Non elim
Leg 2 KOR
I guess they wanted to give teams more airtime cuz the show hasn't been on in a while
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 18, 2022, 02:20:37 PM
The fact that it's the third all-domestic TARCAN route would go a long way in reducing the cost to transport ten teams across the first three legs.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 18, 2022, 03:02:28 PM
I like it better this way, to be honest. Give us at least one episode with all the teams, and at the same time burn off NELs early.

Seasons like TAR33 for example, which have one every other week, just seem to plod on.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
June 18, 2022, 07:14:28 PM
At least it took fewer than fifteen seasons for TARCAN, though TARAUS did it right from the get-go.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:59:08 AM
Are these photos from behind with general info they posted at Friday official cast announcement?  :duno: Or will they do also normal one with front photos and team bios? I am worried we will have to wait till premiere to find more about teams with this strange marketing strategy.
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 06:28:37 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:59:08 AM
Are these photos from behind with general info they posted at Friday official cast announcement?  :duno: Or will they do also normal one with front photos and team bios? I am worried we will have to wait till premiere to find more about teams with this strange marketing strategy.

Nah, it said the bios are coming soon. They're being very coy this time, lol - they haven't given so much as a premiere date yet, but it can't be any later than first week of July. TARCan is on a tight summer window because CTV also carries TARUS in September.
