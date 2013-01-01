« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 15944 times)

Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 02:41:41 PM »
So the team whose identities went undetected are Sisters.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 02:43:29 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 02:41:41 PM
So the team who went undetected were sisters.
No, that team that was posted is the Filipina girls I'm pretty sure.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 02:44:47 PM »
Eh, could've sworn that the Asian-Canadian girls were unrelated friends.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 03:01:20 PM »
Yeah, they are
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 03:03:55 PM »
NVM
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 03:58:25 PM »
Looks like there is in fact only ten teams. Their Instagram page just made a post with 10 teams acting like that's the whole cast.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 04:01:27 PM »
Huh. Guess we confused someone for an 11th team, then.

Maybe one of the four seen in the final leg was a decoy or that'll be a lot of NELs
Offline stunami

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM »
Wait who is the sister team from Alberta?

If its only 10 teams, my guess is Montreal is starting line + 1 task and Lethbridge is the rest of leg 1
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 04:10:03 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM
Wait who is the sister team from Alberta?

If its only 10 teams, my guess is Montreal is starting line + 1 task and Lethbridge is the rest of leg 1
Pretty sure the Filipinas are sisters. They're definitely from Alberta at the very least.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 04:10:51 PM »
No, the Timeline says that they're blood-unrelated friends.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 04:10:51 PM
No, the Timeline says that they're blood-unrelated friends.
Then who we think are the Filipinas is wrong.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 04:13:24 PM »
Sisters don't always have to be biological. One could be adopted. A bunch of the cast is following them, so chances are it's right.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 03:58:25 PM
Looks like there is in fact only ten teams. Their Instagram page just made a post with 10 teams acting like that's the whole cast.

So Leg 1 & Leg 2 back to back NELs? then KOR in Leg 6... and probably another NEL/KOR later to have F4 teams in final leg.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 04:24:33 PM »
So by the relationships and hometowns, we pretty much nailed it with the ID's. The one mystery partner is Durrell's uncle.

Gotta say, also...

Show content
This is a great year for Asian sisters on TAR. Korean ones on US and Filipina ones on Canada both making the finale (assuming they're not a decoy)
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 04:13:24 PM
Sisters don't always have to be biological. One could be adopted. A bunch of the cast is following them, so chances are it's right.

Then the Timeline needs updating.
Offline stunami

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 06:31:13 PM »
I'm really confuse with the timeline of us having 10 teams on leg 3... (the only logical explanation is that Montreal is not a full leg but like Toronto in Season 7)

But also about having a final 4.... like 40% of the cast made the finale lol that seems like a lot
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 06:31:13 PM
I'm really confuse with the timeline of us having 10 teams on leg 3... (the only logical explanation is that Montreal is not a full leg but like Toronto in Season 7)

But also about having a final 4.... like 40% of the cast made the finale lol that seems like a lot
I can't really speak for the opening legs, but as for the last part, it could be a mid-leg elimination a la TAR25 and TAR26.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 PM »
Leg 1 Non elim
Leg 2 KOR
I guess they wanted to give teams more airtime cuz the show hasn't been on in a while
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #193 on: Today at 02:20:37 PM »
The fact that it's the third all-domestic TARCAN route would go a long way in reducing the cost to transport ten teams across the first three legs.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:02:28 PM »
I like it better this way, to be honest. Give us at least one episode with all the teams, and at the same time burn off NELs early.

Seasons like TAR33 for example, which have one every other week, just seem to plod on.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #195 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM »
At least it took fewer than fifteen seasons for TARCAN, though TARAUS did it right from the get-go.
