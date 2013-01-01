Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
So the team who went undetected were sisters.
Wait who is the sister team from Alberta?If its only 10 teams, my guess is Montreal is starting line + 1 task and Lethbridge is the rest of leg 1
No, the Timeline says that they're blood-unrelated friends.
Looks like there is in fact only ten teams. Their Instagram page just made a post with 10 teams acting like that's the whole cast.
Sisters don't always have to be biological. One could be adopted. A bunch of the cast is following them, so chances are it's right.
I'm really confuse with the timeline of us having 10 teams on leg 3... (the only logical explanation is that Montreal is not a full leg but like Toronto in Season 7)But also about having a final 4.... like 40% of the cast made the finale lol that seems like a lot
