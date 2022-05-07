Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Oh my. They're in Vernon? The hometown of beloved TAR blogger Logan Saunders.
Guessing the Paraglide was near the airport.
Just gonna throw this out there:Non - elimination legs:Season 4: 2,6,8Season 5: 4,6,8Season 6: 2,5,7Season 7: 4,6,8
Team 6 looks like they are taking a Sunday stroll No rush whatsoever
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:26:08 PMTeam 6 looks like they are taking a Sunday stroll No rush whatsoeverMaybe they're last. You know that defeated attitude a lot of teams have when they know they are - "Let's finish this out"Guru is definitely a sponsor. You can see their logo in the pavilion, so it was a product placement task.
Do we know which team is this? https://imgur.com/vXWJxMk
Belleville Ontario is the next leg.
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 09:52:04 AMBelleville Ontario is the next leg.I bet London is a KOR just like the two Ontario legs in season 6
